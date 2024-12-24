‘Anyone else???’: Bath & Body Works customer demands answers after burning new candle she got on Candle Day

It seems Bath & Body Works candles are having a fall from grace, according to many customers online. Here’s why.

If you go into Bath & Body Works, you’ll find rows upon rows of candles for every scent profile, ranging from sweet vanilla to even a rose water fragrance that the New York Times compared to a much more expensive Diptyque candle.

Bath & Body Works, a staple in many malls and shopping centers across the country, is beloved for making good scents (from candles to lotions) accessible.

Its candles cost about $16 to $30, depending on the size, which is comparable to something you’d pick up at Target. But they go on sale often and can often be grabbed for half the price. That’s a pretty good deal.

Bath & Body Works candles have long been celebrated for their strong scents and long-lasting burn.

The 14.5-ounce 3-wick candle and the single-wick 7-ounce candle are estimated to burn for 25-45 hours. The new single-wick 8-ounce candles are supposed to last an impressive 30-50 hours, according to the Bath & Body Works site.

The quality for the price makes people feel like they’re getting affordable luxury.

But it seems the tides are turning on public love for the candles. And Bath & Body Works itself may be to blame.

Did Bath & Body Works change the formula?

In a trending video, TikToker Brann (@xoxobrann) said she took part in Bath & Body Works’ annual candle day sale. That’s when shoppers can get big 3-wick candles, which usually cost $24.95–$26.95, for $9.95.

That’s a whole 60% off and the season’s lowest price.

But even on sale, it might not be worth the money, Brann said in a video that has more than 100,000 views.

In the video, she said the candle she recently bought has been burning super quickly and is almost out despite only using it a few times.

“It looks like I’ve been using it for a whole year,” Brann said.

And she isn’t the first one with this complaint. Another TikToker said she only burned her candle for four hours, and it was almost halfway done. And people across Reddit seem to agree that the quality has taken a nosedive. Many said it has gotten to the point where they’ll no longer buy a candle from the retailer.

“I know most of us on here have been loyal customers for a while, but the quality of their candles lately is just bad. I think I’m gonna look on Amazon for a small business that hand pours them in small batches with soy wax,” a Redditor wrote.

“They probably change the formula to be cheaper quality now,” a top comment read.

“Yes and the smell is not as strong either,” a person said.

“Yeah like 4 hours and mines almost gone,” another wrote.

Why might a candle burn quicker?

Experts say there are multiple factors that can impact a candle’s burn rate. They include:

The density of the wax: For example, paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct, is cheaper. It tends to burn faster than its natural counterparts like beeswax, coconut wax, or soy wax.

For example, paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct, is cheaper. It tends to burn faster than its natural counterparts like beeswax, coconut wax, or soy wax. Wick size: A larger wick causes a bigger flame and quicker burn.

A larger wick causes a bigger flame and quicker burn. Wick material: This can be cotton, wood, or something less common.

This can be cotton, wood, or something less common. Room conditions: If a room is warm, it can make the wax soften and melt quickly. If a room has dry air, it can cause the flame to flicker and burn the wax unevenly.

If a room is warm, it can make the wax soften and melt quickly. If a room has dry air, it can cause the flame to flicker and burn the wax unevenly. Shape and size: The bigger and wider the candle, the larger the surface area for the wax to pool, leading to a slower burn.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brann for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Bath & Body Works via email.

