‘This will be my last year participating in Candle Day’: Bath & Body Works customer demands answers after noticing something about her new candles

Bath and Body Works, you have some explaining to do. Customers are saying your candles just aren’t that good anymore.

Earlier this month, Bath and Body Works—a leader in the scented space from body mists to soaps to candles—had its annual candle deal, which drops the price of the big 3-wick candles from $24.95–$26.95 to $9.95.

That’s a whole 60% off and the lowest price of the season, the fragrance giant stated in a press release.

Fans, resellers, and holiday gifters alike flock to the stores to stock up.

Even when at their regular price, people have come to love the candle for its long-lasting scent.

But, like with many things, the product may no longer live up to its once-high standards.

What’s up with the Bath & Body Works candle?

In a viral video with more than 670,000 views, TikToker Brittney (@_bybrittney) shared her theory about the fan-favorite candles.

“Anyone else notice their Bath & Body Works candles burning quicker than normal?” Brittney asked.

She noted that in total, she’d only burned her candle for about 4 hours, and it was already about halfway through the wax. If it continues like this, that means the candle will only last a mere 8 to 10 hours.

For context, the 14.5-ounce 3-wick candle and the single-wick 7-ounce candle are estimated to burn for 25-45 hours, while the new single-wick 8-ounce candles are supposed to last an impressive 30-50 hours, according to the Bath & Body Works site.

That’s at least 15 hours of burn time and fragrance that Brittney and other customers might be losing.

“I think Bath & Body Works may be playing us yall,” Brittney said.

Why might a candle burn quicker?

Experts say there are multiple factors that can impact a candle’s burn rate. They include:

The density of the wax: For example, Paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct, is cheaper and tends to burn faster than its natural counterparts like beeswax, coconut wax, or soy wax.

Wick size: A larger wick causes a bigger flame and quicker burn.

A larger wick causes a bigger flame and quicker burn. Wick material: This can be cotton, wood, or something less common.

This can be cotton, wood, or something less common. Room conditions: If a room is warm, it can make the wax soften and melt quickly. If a room has dry air, it can cause the flame to flicker and burn the wax unevenly.

If a room has dry air, it can cause the flame to flicker and burn the wax unevenly. Shape and size: The bigger and wider the candle, the larger the surface area for the wax to pool, leading to a slower burn.

“My Walmart brand candles last longer,” a top comment read.

“I use a candle warmer lamp, have been using the same candle, every day, 6-9 hours a day. no wax is gone, still smells as strong as day 1,” a person shared.

“Yes’ I just said the same thing yesterday! They burn way too fast for the price we pay!” another wrote.

“Yes and the scent is so weak,” a commenter said.

Bath and Body works recently came under fire (literally) after two different TikTokers shared how their large candles burst into flames.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittney for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Bath & Body Works via email.

