‘I’m just doing my job’: Bath & Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle

Bath & Body Works employee recently went viral after sharing how the store handles products that are no longer safe to sell.

TikTok user Kinsley Walker (@lavendarkins) posted a video demonstrating the process of disposing of Bath & Body Works candles, which has garnered 777,500 views at the time of writing.

Holding a permanent marker, she explains the procedure while a colleague giggles in the background.

The recall procedure

“Look,” she says to the camera, showing her scribbles on the bottom of a candle jar. “Don’t yell at me. I’m just doing my job.”

In the comments section, she explained the candle is a pumpkin spice scent. However, it ended up “smelling like pepper spray” and causing reactions in customers.

As a result, these candles are on recall from all Bath & Body Works stores due to this issue.

“I’d lose my job if i didn’t,” Walker wrote in the video’s caption.

Why do companies do product recalls?

Product recalls are fairly common across various industries. According to Investopedia, a recall is the process of retrieving and replacing defective products in the marketplace.

These products may be dangerous, prone to malfunction, or have other significant issues that require action.

The website also states that recalls are typically issued by the manufacturer, although government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may be involved in pre-market testing and oversight.

At the time of writing, we couldn’t locate any official recalls for Bath & Body Works’ pumpkin-scented candles. Therefore, we contacted Bath & Body Works via email for comment.

Viewers weigh in with questions

In the comments, most viewers expressed confusion about what was happening in the video. Others suggested better ways to dispose of the products.

“Why can’t you sell it? Honestly confused,” asked one user. Walker responded, “It smelled like pepper spray and caused reactions in customers so they had to all be taken off the shelves.”

Another one user asked a similar question. They wrote, “How do you know if a candle is bad?”

Walker responded, “This ppw in particular had been recalled for smelling like jalapeños.”

“Did you guys also have the problem with the pumpkin pecan waffle everything or was that just my store?” inquired a third. Walker responded saying, “It was a company-wide thing I believe. And I’m here in Colorado.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kinsley Walker (@lavendarkins) via email and TikTok messaging.

