‘I need a good dupe for Tom Ford’: Bath & Body Works has new luxury perfume dupes. Are they worth it?

Bath & Body Works customer and self-described “fragrance influencer” Paul has given his verdict on the new Bath & Body Works fragrance collection—and it’s another big win for the drugstore brand. Paul, who posts under the handle @paulreactss, has amassed 1.5 million followers on his TikTok thanks to his knack for finding affordable dupes for high-end items.

At the time of writing, he’s made 71 TikToks dedicated to dupes, and in one of his latest videos, he echoes fellow “fragrance enthusiast” Zach (@zachdeparfum) in singing Bath & Body Works‘ new collection, which he says includes dupes of numerous high-end perfumes.

For the most part, Paul was on the same page as Zach in terms of what exactly body sprays are dupes of.

They agreed that “Oh Cherry” was a dupe for Lost Cherry by Tom Ford; “If You Musk” was similar to Glossier You, and that “Covered in Roses” was a dupe for Delina. Other fragrances in the collection included Santal 33 dupe “Lost in Santal,” Flowerbomb dupe “Floral Fantasy,” and Good Girl Carolina dupe “Petal Parade.”

But there were a few notable differences between Paul’s and Zach’s opinions. While Zach said Pink Obsessed was a dupe of Born In Roma, Paul confessed that he thought the spray was more similar to Prada’s Paradoxe. Although Paul agreed with Zach that Viva Vanilla was indeed similar to Eilish, he noted that the scent actually smells more like Kayali’s Vanilla 28. And while Zach described On The Horizon as being reminiscent of REPLICA Sailing Day or Rain by CLEAN, Paul said that to him, the fragrance just smelled like salt water.

These minor differences, however, didn’t make Paul any less impressed with the range, as he described it as “easily one of the best collections Bath & Body Works has ever made.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paul via email.

In the comments section, viewers were also firmly on board the hype train.

“I don’t believe nobody but you when it comes to the dupes!” one said.

“Bath & Body Works needs to cut you a check for the amazing promo,” another added.

Bath & Body Works aren’t the only company making convincing perfume dupes. In a previous TikTok, shopper Abby Rivera (@abbythebadassmom) explored Five Below’s range of convincing Sol de Janeiro dupes.

“If you are obsessed with Sol de Janeiro, get your butt to Five Below,” she said. “The Solar Flare collection smells identical.”

