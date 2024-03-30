‘I would take any dupe over the original Tom Ford’: Customer says Bath & Body Works now has perfume dupes for major designer fragrances

A Bath & Body Works customer and perfume expert shares that the retail store has released “spot on” dupes for several luxury fragrances.

In a new TikTok with almost 7 million views as of Saturday, content creator and self-proclaimed “fragrance enthusiast” Zach (@zachdeparfum) breaks down each of the 10 new fragrances and provides their comparable designer counterpart.

“Bath & Body Works just dropped a line of luxury perfume dupes and we’re gonna go over every single one,” he begins. “Some of these are really spot on, others seem a little bit more ‘inspired by,’ but overall the quality is very very good.”

“First up is ‘Covered in Roses.’ It’s a fruity floral, and this smells a lot like Delina by Parfums de Marly, just not as strong because it is a body spray. But it’s giving Delina,” Zach explains, holding the perfume bottle to the camera.

Next up was the scent Pink Obsessed. “This smells a lot like Born in Roma by Valentino to me,” he says. “The original one. It’s got warm florals and vanilla.”

Zach then shows the bottle of the perfume Oh Cherry. “I’m sure you all can already guess what this is a dupe of,” he says. “This is 100% a dupe of Lost Cherry by Tom Ford. I would take any dupe over the original Tom Ford any day.”

Other dupes included Bath & Body Works’ Petal Parade, a version of Good Girl by Barolona Herrera; Getaway Soirée, a “suntan lotion beachy” dupe of Soleil Blanc by Tom Ford and Replica Beach Walk; and Viva Vanilla, a “spot on dupe” of Ellish No. 1 by Billie Eillish.

“I know my vanillas, and this is definitely Ellish,” Zach declares.

According to Zach, Bath & Body Works’ “If You Musk” is another obvious dupe of Glossier You. A green parfum Zach holds up in the video is called Lost in Santal and he says it’s “definitely inspired” by Santal 33 by Le Labo, though “a little lighter so not spot on.”

The last parfum he spotlights is Bath & Body Works’ On the Horizon. “This is the only one that gave me a little bit of trouble. It’s a fresh aquatic but overall, I think it smells like Sailing Day by Replica and maybe Rain by Clean Reserve.”

He encourages viewers to leave comments telling what they think and if they plan to check any of the fragrances out as the video ends.

In the comments section, many viewers were grateful for the lists of comparable scents.

“As a Bath & Body Works employee, these videos make selling sooo easy, thank you,” one commenter wrote.

“Sprinting to Bath & Body Works,” another viewer said.

“Just in time for my birthday freebie,” said another person, referring to Bath & Body Works’ birthday reward of one free full-size product up to $16.50. As the new fragrance mists retail for $18.95, however, they wouldn’t qualify for the reward offer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zach via email for more information.

