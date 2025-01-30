‘No wonder Barebells taste like candy bars’: Woman eats 6 Barebells Protein Bars in 1 day. Then she finds out the truth about them

There is so much conflicting information about health, fitness, and what supplements are best for reaching your goals. As a result, it can be devastating to learn that something you relied on is not “good for you.”

However, the idea of “good for you” can be entirely subjective.

One superfan of the protein bar brand Barebells says she was supremely disappointed to see a content creator review multiple brands of protein bars. They ranked her personal favorite in dead last.

In the video that has drawn over 733,000 views on TikTok, content creator Shannon Zhao (@shannonthebaby) says she was heartbroken to learn that her favorite brand of protein bars was ranked so lowly. And that’s not just because she once ate six of them in one day.

“Guys, I’m really upset because I just watched this video of a guy ranking protein bars,” Zhao says in the video. “10 different protein bars from worst to best, and Barebells was ranked 10, as in the worst for you. And I have one pretty much every single day. I was just thinking about the time where I had six in one day because I got the super rare international flavors off of TikTok shop, and I obviously couldn’t help myself to try all six of them.”

It is unclear which content creator she is referring to.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zhao via email and TikTok direct message, as well as to Barebells via email regarding the video.

Why do people dislike Barebells?

Since launching in 2016, Barebells has found itself on several lists of recommendations for protein bars, from Cosmopolitan to Coachweb, gaining additional popularity on TikTok.

The bars are generally recommended based on their ratio of protein to calories, as most of the brand’s offerings clock in at 20 grams of protein for about 210 calories. Customers also say they enjoy the taste of Barebells better than other protein bars.

However, some folks are critical of the protein bar brand, which uses artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, and other ingredients that raise concerns for some. But this is entirely subjective. One dietitian rated Barebells 45 out of 100 because of saturated fats and ultra-processed ingredients. Another dietician recommends the bars as a snack to help meet protein goals.

Are they actually good for you?

The answer to this is not exactly straightforward. It really depends on how you feel about the ingredients included, and any sensitivities to them that you might have.

For example, the sugar alcohols in the bars might present an issue for those with sensitive stomachs, and folks seeking simpler formulas might not find that the bars fit the bill.

However, as several viewers noted in the comments of the video, 20 grams of protein to 210 calories per bar is a ratio that many who regularly consume protein bars would consider good.

What do Barebells fans think?

Despite raising red flags for some, several viewers pointed out that Barebells are vastly preferable to them. This is due to the flavor and texture of other protein bars on the market.

“Barebells are the only protein bars I see people actively eat,” one commenter wrote.

“They are the only protein bars I don’t hate so I will be ignoring this LOL,” another said.

“Barebells and Built Puffs are the only ones I can eat,” a further user added.

Others were skeptical of what the content creator Zhao referenced had to say about the bars and their reasoning for ranking them so low.

“That guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about queen, he’s just going off vibes not anything legitimate,” one commenter wrote.

“Do you guys not read/understand the nutrition info??” another said. “20g protein 200 cal and some sugar is whatever not great but form your own opinions who cares ab a tiktok ranking.”

“Let me guess that person is trying to sell something of theirs if u go on their account,” a third added.

