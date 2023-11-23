‘I wouldn’t touch Bank of America or Wells Fargo with my worst enemys money’: Customer says Bank of America closed all her credit cards without warning

A Bank of America customer is contending that she had all of her credit cards with the bank canceled without warning after inquiring about one. That’s led her to declare she’s glad to now be free of the entity she’s done business with for 20 years, that she now cheekily calls “the Bank of Scamerica.”

The saga comes from TikTok creator Jessica (@wheresmydamnchapstick) and has received over 359,000 views since being posted on Sunday.

In it, the creator goes into a lengthy story about trying to reset the terms for one problematic credit card on her account and the havoc it wreaked on her finances afterward.

“I just got screwed by Bank of America so hard that it has to be illegal,” she states. “I have been a ‘valued customer’ of Bank of America for 20 f*cking years. For 20 years, I’ve been enraveled with this monster of a bank, but I have also never once missed a payment on any of my credit cards in 20 years.”

She contends that when she arranged to have the card terms redone, a bank representative said the card would have to be canceled, but her other cards with the bank would not be affected.

“I took the deal,” Jessica shares. “But what did I just find out today when trying to buy groceries? With not so much as a message in the app, a phone call, or email warning, they canceled every single f*cking credit card that I have with them.”

“Obviously, I lost my sh*t and called,” she adds. “I finally got to a person; she tells me that Bank of America is just like allowed to look at your cards and your finances and see what other cards you owe and then just decide to close them.”

While she wondered how that can be legal, a Bankrate article from April 2023 noted, “You might be surprised to learn a credit card issuer can close your account without notification for a variety of reasons.”

Commenters revealed that big banks may have some customer service perceptions to resolve in the TikTok ranks.

“When I tell you I wouldn’t touch Bank of America or Wells Fargo with my worst [enemy’s] money,” one said.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard stories like this from BoA account holders,” said another, leading Jessica to respond, “They’re the worst.”

One observed, regarding the fragile financial situation Jessica outlined in her TikTok, “Groceries and rent with credit cards. You’re about done.”

Several counseled Jessica to investigate bankruptcy, with one noting, “A similar situation pushed me to file bankruptcy. Best decision ever. I was getting credit card and car loan offers 1 month after discharge.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessica via TikTok direct message and to Bank of America via email.