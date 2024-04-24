‘Meanwhile boomers are allowed to grope people in the office’: Worker calls out this company’s behavior. He gets fired for it

One worker has a bone to pick with “boomers” and used his platform to voice serious criticisms.

In a viral TikTok, Alec Pritchard (@Alec Pritchard) shared what happened after he blasted “incompetent” co-workers on his social media and what he plans to do moving forward.

“Hey everybody, welcome back to ‘Brain-dead Boomers in the Office,'” the TikToker began in the clip.

He went on to point out that the older generation of workers often refer to millennials and Gen Z as lazy and entitled. However, he uses his platform to turn that narrative on its head. He dedicated his TikTok platform to giving examples of “extreme laziness or stupidity” among workers over 50 at his job.

“Just an effort to show that their labels on our generation of lazy, entitled, useless are actually reflections of their own professional incompetence,” he explained.

The man gave a multitude of examples of boomer workplace “laziness” in various videos. For example, he accused the “boomer” sales representatives he works with of not knowing anything about the software or materials that they sell. In another instance, Pritchard accused a sales representative of creating a plan that the company did not even have the capacity to honor.

Ultimately, the callouts had serious consequences for the worker.

“Well, I got fired,” he said.

Though Pritchard said he always imagined there would be repercussions for calling out workers at his job, he was surprised to learn why he got the boot.

The man said he worked for Audacy, Inc., a radio network. Ultimately, he alleged he was laid off “for harassment.”

“It turns out using your own private social media on your own private time to post about things anonymously and connect with people, that’s harassment,” he said.

He also accused the company of stalking him in order to investigate how he used his platform.

“Meanwhile, boomers are allowed to grope people in the office, say off-hand comments, yell, swear, drop work on your desk without paying you,” he lamented, “and that is not harassment.”

Still, Pritchard assured his viewers that he did not intend to stop creating the viral content. Instead, he vowed to use his platform to give voice to other millennials who have complaints about boomers.

This type of content seems to be trending on TikTok at the moment. Recently, another worker went viral for sharing her experience dealing with a boomer who wouldn’t accept her assistance because of her age and gender. Her video was a response to another TikToker’s post complaining about dealing with baby boomers at his job.

The Daily Dot reached out to Audacy, Inc. via email and Alec Pritchard by TikTok comment for more information.

