‘I paid you an extra $30’: AT&T customer upgrades for ‘double the speed,’ gets bamboozled

There’s nothing more frustrating than a slow Wi-Fi. Sometimes, it feels like the router waits for the most critical moment possible to cause trouble, leaving us desperate to try anything to get the internet back up and running. But this frustration and desperation can sometimes leave us vulnerable to exploitation—something that popular content creator Leo Skepi (@leoskepi) learned the hard way.

“OK, I’m pretty sure I just got fucking scammed,” the 25-year-old TikToker, who has over 3.9 million followers, lamented. “I’m trying to do something on my computer, and the Wi-Fi be a real slow, like, it’s taking its sweet-a** time. So I went on AT&T, and I checked to see if I have the fastest Wi-Fi available. And I have one for $60 a month right now. And it was like, you can go to double the speed, like two times faster, than what you have for $90.”

After some deliberation, Leo said he decided to pay the extra $30. But to his dismay, he said nothing much changed. “It’s still slow. What the f*ck? Like, I’m already annoyed with this sh*t. It’s literally on turtle time over here. I’m fucking just sitting here like a d*ck, waiting,” he said.

In fact, the waiting was so frustrating, Leo started thinking about Wi-Fi as a concept. “What the fuck is Wi-Fi?” he asked. “It’s this invisible thing that we can’t do anything without, like, if you take away this invisible thing, we can’t use any of our phones or like our laptops. … Now I’m scared. Now I’m very paranoid.”

But even worse than Wi-Fi as a concept was for Leon, the fact that the speedier internet he was promised never materialized, he claimed. “How are you gonna tell me this invisible thing is just two times faster because I paid you an extra $30? I think you’re lying b*tch because it’s so slow. But what is Wi-Fi?” he questioned again.

If he was hoping for viewers to have the answer, he was mistaken. They were just as unsure as him.

“Has anyone ever experienced amazing WiFi?” one commenter asked. “Genuinely curious.”

Another posited that “WiFi owns us,” before proceeding to point out that “we can’t even measure the speed ourselves so how do we know?”

“To be fair,” a third added, “I’m not entirely convinced WiFi is real either.”

Leo and AT&T didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.