‘The song has the men running to Sephora’: Customers are blaming Rihanna’s collab with partner A$AP Rocky for crowded aisles at Sephora

You might think that the 10-year-olds at Sephora scrambling for Drunk Elephant and terrifying fully-grown adults is bad, but now, TikTokers say they have to deal with something much worse—sharing Sephora with men.

But these men aren’t after Drunk Elephant as well—instead, they’re all lining up to get Fenty Beauty’s Lux Balm Ultra-Hydrating Cherry Lip Balm. In a new advertising campaign, A$AP Rocky himself promotes the “new collab with [his] baby mom,” encouraging viewers to buy the Rhianna-owned cosmetic.

“B*tch, this ain’t lip gloss,” he raps in the now-viral commercial. Clearly, Fenty was trying to get the A$AP Rocky fans on board with this latest product, and if recent discourse around Sephora is to be believed, it worked a treat. As of Sunday, the $16 product is sold out online.

“You guys complained about the 13-year-olds in Sephora so much, that the universe was like, ‘You think thats bad, watch me double that,'” TikToker Riley (@rileyfauria) said in a TikTok. “A$AP Rocky released a new song where he’s like talking about how much he loves chapstick, and the song has the men running to Sephora to go get this Chapstick.”

@fentybeauty ♬ original sound – Fenty Beauty #LuxBalm up in @A$AP Rocky’s palm, new collab with our fave mom @Rihanna 🤝♥️ This juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm packed with vitamin E + shea butter brings dry lips back to life with instant hydration 👄 It’s slim, slick n easily slips into your pocket, so you can keep it on you wherever you go ☝🏼 Cop it now at @sephora, @sephoracanada, #SephoraxKohls at @Kohl’s + the #fentyskin

“So now, not only do we have to share the aisle with 13-year-olds, who are buying out all the Drunk Elephant, but also with men,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Riley for comment via Instagram direct message.

But Riley isn’t the only one to notice this trend, with content creator Lauren Ray lamenting how it only took a “10-second jingle” for men to start using lip balm in a video that has amassed 1.6 million views as of Sunday.

“I’m seeing so many TikToks of guys like, ‘Oh, if A$AP is using it, I gotta use it,'” she said. “It’s Chapstick.”

She continued, “Hello, y’all could have been going to Target this entire time getting a giant tub of Vaseline for like $5. But honestly, I have to applaud A$AP and Rihanna. That was a smart marketing move.”

“Now if only we can make a jingle on how to properly wash between your a**,” she joked.

Lauren didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.