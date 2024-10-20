‘Aritzia is playing in our faces’: Woman buys $110 top from Aritzia. Then she reads the tag

In a TikTok video that sparked debate online, an Aritzia customer shared her frustration after purchasing a pricey item.

Featured Video

In her clip, which has garnered over 259,500 views so far, TikTok user Gabriella Craan (@gabriella.craan) says she was disappointed by the quality of an Aritzia top.

“OK, I need you to tell me. Am I tripping or is Aritzia playing in our faces?” she begins the video.

A $110 top from Aritzia

Graan explained that after deciding to purchase some more high-end pieces of clothing, she decided to give Aritzia a try. “I’m like, you know what? I kind of want to treat myself,” Graan says.

Advertisement

“So, I decided to buy this cutesy little top. $110,” she explains, holding up a gray cropped strapless top.

At first, Craan felt good about her purchase but quickly regretted it when she got home and decided to inspect the tag.

The tag reveals it is made of 68% polyester

“I see it’s made in China… I’m like, OK,” she shares. Though a bit surprised, she wasn’t too concerned—until she read the rest of the label.

Advertisement

“But where they got me all the way [expletive] up is the fact that the tag says this piece of clothing is 68% polyester. Absolutely not,” Craan states. She also lists the rest of the materials: “28% Visco and then 4% Elastin.”

For Craan, spending over $100 on a polyester top seems outrageous. “Like if I’m spending $110 on a piece of clothing, it [expletive] well better not be made of polyester,” she says.

Feeling misled, Craan says she’s decided to return the top.

“Needless to say, I’m returning it,” she concludes, advising her viewers to always check the labels before making similar purchases.

Advertisement

Is polyester problematic?

Polyester use is extremely common in the fashion industry, and not just among more affordable brands. For example, even high-end luxury brands such as Gucci and Armani utilize it in their products.

The fabric isn’t just lower in quality; it’s also harmful to the environment. Its production releases harmful gases, and it takes a long time to decompose once discarded.

Despite this, polyester has surged in popularity due to its affordability, versatility, and widespread availability. According to a Guardian article from 2021, 69% of all clothing is now made from synthetic materials derived from fossil fuels.

Advertisement

It’s worth mentioning that Aritzia, according to its website, uses recycled polyester made from plastic bottles, which would make its products more sustainable.

It’s also important to note that if you want to avoid polyester, it’s best to check the labels carefully when shopping.

Viewers share her concerns

In the comments, users agreed with Craan’s opinion and supported her decision to return the item. Some also shared their favorite high-quality brands.

Advertisement

“I literally won’t shop without looking at the materials!” wrote one user. “I loveee brandy Melville because the have a lot of quality pieces with wonderful affordable fabric like cotton and wool!”

“While it is polyester, there are levels of quality to polyester,” offered a second. “I do agree, though. That it is way overpriced!”

“High prices does not necessarily mean high quality,” remarked a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gabriella Craan via email and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Aritzia via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.