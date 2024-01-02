Are aliens real? Piecing together the evidence

With its unimaginable vastness and age, many believe it to be highly unlikely that the Earth is the sole bearer of life in the entire universe. But despite technology that is advancing everyday, there is no evidence to back up the existence of aliens.

However, in July 2023, United States Air Force (USAF) officer and former intelligence official David Grusch provided groundbreaking testimony in which he claimed that the U.S. had been concealing a program dedicated to retrieving and reverse engineering unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

While UFOs are often associated with extraterrestrials, in recent years, lawmakers from both parties have advocated for increased research into the phenomenon, primarily due to concerns that such sightings could be linked to U.S. adversaries.

Grusch’s disclosure alleged that during his service with the National Reconnaissance Office, he was made aware of a long-running initiative in which “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs, were being retrieved and reverse engineered. He also posited that the U.S. government had likely been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s. These revelations, however, were firmly refuted by the Pentagon.

Despite the Pentagon’s refutation, many people believed in the existence of such a program, although as previously reported, some did not care. But what if Grusch’s claims were valid? What if aliens are real?

The historical search for alien life

Despite the enormity of the universe, there is a scarcity of evidence supporting the existence of extraterrestrial life. This intriguing paradox is referred to as the Fermi Paradox.

The idea of communicating with extraterrestrial beings first became plausible with the advent of radio. In the early 20th century, Nikola Tesla and Guglielmo Marconi postulated that humans might be able to receive signals from Mars using radio communication. In fact, Tesla even claimed to have received such transmissions.

The 1960s saw the inception of a systematic radio-based extraterrestrial hunt, dubbed Project Ozma, orchestrated by astronomer Frank Drake. Despite failing to detect signals from outer space, the quest persists today with advanced instruments like the Allen Telescope Array.

Current technological advancements have also enabled scientists to search for less advanced extraterrestrial life. The James Webb Space Telescope can detect atmospheric compositions of exoplanets, offering clues about the potential existence of microbial life. Moreover, rovers like Perseverance on Mars are scouting for possible evidence of ancient microbial life.

The Drake Equation

During his 1961 tenure at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, astrophysicist Frank Drake devised the Drake Equation. It aimed to estimate the number of detectable advanced civilizations in the Milky Way. Although based on several Earth-centric assumptions, many of which are becoming increasingly validated, the equation calculates that there could be anywhere between 1,000 and hundreds of millions of detectable alien civilizations.

The crux of Drake’s equation involves the number of stars in our galaxy that might have life-sustaining planets, the likelihood of these planets developing life, and the chance that such life becomes intelligent and technologically advanced enough to send signals. Furthermore, the duration these civilizations could signal their existence plays a pivotal role in our potential discovery of them.

Our efforts to detect extraterrestrial signals span only a few thousand star systems. However, SETI Institute’s Seth Shostak emphasizes that our data processing capabilities are rapidly expanding. Given the current pace, humans are projected to have probed a million star systems by 2034, making the discovery of extraterrestrial life increasingly probable.

Though the Drake Equation isn’t definitive, it offers an organized framework for our cosmic quest. If current predictions hold, we might find ourselves in alien neighbors’ company by 2040.

The Pentagon and aliens

The contemporary era of UFO interactions began after World War II. From the late 1940s until the early 1970s, the U.S. government was actively engaged in UFO studies. However, after a hiatus, a renewed interest was sparked in 2017 with startling revelations about the Pentagon’s interactions with, what they refer to as, UAPs.

While some UAP sightings can be ascribed to atmospheric or astronomical phenomena, others may be attributed to advanced technologies developed by potential adversaries. Recent discoveries include transmedium drones from China, capable of transitioning from underwater to flight.

Are we alone?

Despite multiple testimonies and reports, the overarching question remains: Is there a coordinated government cover-up regarding UFOs? Some argue that the government is protective of its technological capabilities, while others believe the silence stems from the discomfort of admitting ignorance about certain phenomena, like the potential for alien life.

Given the advancements in space exploration and astrobiology over the last two decades, the scientific consensus tilts toward the possibility of life beyond Earth. The sheer number of stars and planets makes it statistically likely that other forms of life, perhaps even intelligent life, exist. The real challenge lies not in their existence but in our ability to detect and recognize them amidst the vast cosmic expanse.