‘Look, if ET wants to take me, just take me’: Why Americans are unfazed by aliens existing

As the U.S government makes news for allegedly recovered biologics from a UFO crash site, a TikToker says Americans don’t seem to care that aliens may be real.

Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) has reached over 10.5 million views on his video unpacking it all as of Friday afternoon. And commenters are not surprised Americans don’t care about aliens.

Jordan stitches a video with creator Cheyenne (@CheyenneTheGeek) saying, “The government literally announces that aliens exist and nobody is phased.”

Jordan says, “this is because nobody is getting paid to care.”

“We’re tired of living through historical events like every other week.” he says. “Rent is too high, groceries are too expensive, and it’s like the 4th day in a row where it has been 110 degrees.”

Jordan says the “alien thing” is on the back of the list right now. “Somebody sent me the legitimate recipe for Texas Roadhouse’s Honey Butter and that was more important than the alien thing,” he says.

A few viewers give their explanation to why Americans are unfazed by aliens.

“I live with my family, I have like 5 different aliens living with me. What’s a few more?” a comment says.

“Not to mention we already knew,” one says. “If ET wants to take me, just take me.”

Most viewers agree with the comment, “If they’re not bothering me, I am not bothering them.”

Jordan adds a tutorial on how to make Texas Roadhouse’s Cinnamon Honey Butter. He pokes at the fact that Americans care more about food than aliens. “I’m gonna tell you guys how to make it so you can use it for your morning toast,” he says.

Ingredients for Texas Roadhouse’s Cinnamon Honey Butter: 1 stick of salted butter, 1 and ½ tablespoons of honey, a ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon and a ¼ cup of powdered sugar.

Jordan says, “I promise that’s gonna be 100% more helpful than aliens at this point.”

