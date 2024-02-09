‘I’m going to eat 20 wings’: Applebee’s customers try the all-you-can-eat deal for $15. It doesn’t go as planned

A trio of women with grand plans for their all-you-can-eat meal at Applebee’s weren’t able to conquer as many wings as they thought they would.

The video showcasing their lofty expectations came from creator Maya Heins (@mayaheins), getting more than 991,700 views in a video posted on Jan. 14. The Philadelphia-based creator and two companions predicted how many boneless wings they’d be able to tackle and then fell far short of their predictions.

“Hi, my name is Courtney, and I think I’m going to eat 20 wings,” said one by way of introduction.

Another, whose name wasn’t quite clear in the recording, said she was going to eat 30 wings.

The creator, barely able to contain her laughter, was aiming for just 10 wings.

The scene was briefly interrupted by the “A Few Moments Later” card from SpongeBob SquarePants, and jumped to the restaurant setting, where each of the women looked very overwhelmed and very full from the challenge.

Courtney got close to her goal with 18 wings, Maya ate nine wings, with an additional 10 on her plate “to bring home to my boyfriend,” and the other woman reported that she ate “13.75 wings … and eight shrimp.”

According to the Applebee’s site, the All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets & Shrimp promotion is being described as an “endless feast,” and indeed, “You can have as many as you want for just $14.99 per person!”

Commenters brought their takes and questions to the table.

“Wings? Or glorified chicken nuggets,” one opined on the state of the boneless wings on Maya’s plate.

Someone else wondered, “Do you have to finish your fries to ask for more wings?”

Maya replied, “Nope! You can get them with or without fries!”

A few people wondered if you could take leftovers home.

Maya said to that, “I think it depends on location/server. I still had a plate of 5 wings and she brought another plate out for me and I took all 10 home!”

Someone else, however, noted, “When I went, they told me I was not allowed to share my wings and take my leftovers home.”

“That’s what they told me too,” said one, before confessing, “I just put them in my husband’s to go box.”

Finally, one commenter, glomming on the 13.75 total, asserted, “Nah that .75 matters! Lol.” Another pointed out that her “eight shrimp” also matter. The creator agreed with both statements.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Applebee’s and the creator via email.