‘We thought you couldn’t take the Applebee’s all you can eat wings home’: Applebee’s customers force themselves to eat 40 wings, server brings out to-go box for them

TikTok has been enamored with Applebee’s All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings promotion because a wealth of wings can lead to some comical situations. And in one situation, a customer shared how they ate almost 40 wings before a waiter offered them a to-go option.

TikTok creator Hailey (@guinn4thewin) recently posted a viral video about the ordeal.

“We ate like 40 wings cuz we thought you couldn’t take Applebees all you can eat wings home then the waiter brings us boxes,” the text overlay on Hailey’s video reads.

The camera pans over the table at an Applebee’s. The plates have more wings still on them, though you can tell from the smeared sauce that great efforts were made. The video shows Hailey’s dining companion looking bemused and probably full.

“Bruh we got told we couldn’t take any home. We were devastated,” a viewer commented.

“You can’t take them home. But as a waiter sometimes we choose our battles and aren’t in the mood to argue with guests about it,” one commenter wrote.

“I lasted one plate,” a viewer chimed in.

“I snuck in some containers,” another person commented.

One commenter added that you’re not supposed to take wings to-go, but you can take home wings you don’t finish.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hailey via TikTok and Applebee’s via email.

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wing promotion gives diners what the title promises, plus unlimited classic fries, for $12.99. The chain offers a choice from six sauces—classic buffalo sauce, honey BBQ, sweet Asian chili, garlic parmesan, extra hot buffalo, or honey pepper

In one viral video, a college student and his friends ate so many boneless wings at an Applebee’s that the manager asked them to stop. Another diner got a case of the meat sweats trying to take advantage of the promo. Some Applebee’s workers have documented how their locations cope when they run out of boneless wings.

In an earlier TikTok, one creator went viral showing two diners bringing their own containers into the restaurant to furtively take their boneless wings home.

The boilerplate on the restaurant’s website reads, “Dine-in only. No to-go orders.” According to Applebee’s, the promotion is available for a limited time at participating locations.