‘3 units with the same exact lights but no furniture???’: Apartment complex caught staging renters having ‘fake fun’ in their units

A resident of Washington, D.C., who claims to be “so over dc and yalls new [f*gly-a**] high rises,” captured video of disco lights in three separate apartments, accusing the complex of staging “fake fun.”

The video comes from TikTok creator @chefshortydc, who captured the scene outside of Gables Union Market, an apartment complex located at 1325 5th Street NE next to the upscale Union Market food court.

The video, shot at night, shows bright red and blue lights emanating from three separate apartments in the complex. The creator asks, “Somebody tell me, is the Gables Union Market really doing this?”

Then, more pointedly, “Are they staging people having fake fun in their apartments?”

The creator then says, “Yo, what the f*ck,” and laughs.

Commenters believed what the creator was asserting in the video, which drew more than 436,000 in the four days since going up on Saturday.

“I thought the same exact thing,” someone shared, “when i was there like 3 units with the same exact lights but no furniture???”

Another remarked, “IS THAT WHAT THIS IS.”

Yet another said, “Lmao I’ve seen this.”

It’s apparently not just a D.C. thing; someone else came in to say, “Just seen this in downtown Dallas also in a high rise apartment.”

Another commenter, noticing the similarity among the three displays, offered, “They could’ve at least changed the color/setting off the lights for some variety lol.”

One person, however, floated the idea that they could be real people behind the lights. “I hv strobe fairy lights in my flat,” that person wrote. “And I’m not having fun rn.”

But someone else noted, regarding Gables Union Market specifically, “I was just at the exact spot last [week] and I saw those exact lights! No one moving inside though.”

And finally, one commenter had a theory. “Not me knowing people with those same lights,” that person said, then adding, “I think the matrix is matrixing that’s all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Gables Union Market via website form and then email (initially answered by “Gabby,” an AI-powered leasing agent bot).