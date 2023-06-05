‘Maybe that’s why they private’: Tenant tries food from apartment complex’s private chef—it doesn’t go well

A woman’s clip went viral on TikTok after posting her reaction to receiving food made by her apartment complex’s private chef.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @antidietpilot who usually posts food content. This time, she shares her shock at receiving a less-than-appealing meal from her apartment complex. In the clip, the content creator sits at her table with food in a plastic bag.

She explains how she just learned her apartment has a private chef so she decided to order a meal from them. The TikToker then unwraps the bag and opens the box, covering her mouth in disbelief. She then shifts the camera to reveal what appears to be a mess of a sandwich with tomato, mayo, and meat strewn about in the box haphazardly.

The Daily Dot reached out to @antidietpilot via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 98,000 views as of Monday, leaving viewers shocked.

“You couldn’t pay me to eat that,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s a nope for me,” a second commented. “What a bummer.”

“Yeah I’d never eat food my apartment complex cooked,” a third said.

Some cracked jokes about the chef.

“Does your private chef work for the prison system?” one user asked.

“I see why the apartment likes to keep that information.. Private,” a second remarked.

“To be fair they didn’t say good private chef,” a third agreed.

Others made comments about the food.

“And that’s not even real meat that’s just the mince turned into doner,” one person noted.

“Why it look like they bit the tomato,” a second pointed out.

“Did they roll the sandwich by throwing it down the stairs,” a third questioned.