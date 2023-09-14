‘I’m a guacamole girl what can i say‘: Twin Peaks server says she always takes a chip when customers order ‘anything with chips’

A Twin Peaks server invoked pretty privilege in order to not-so-sneakily take a chip off a customer’s plate in a viral TikTok that’s accrued 239,000 views on the social media platform.

Avery Linhart (@averylinhart3) has posted several viral clips about her experiences working as a server for the popular sports bar chain and has built quite the TikTok following. This latest clip is another addition to Linhart’s Twin Peaks chronicles, but it’s left many of her followers feeling a bit sad as a result.

In the clip, Linhart hovers next to a customer who’s sitting at a table with a tray of chips and guacamole in front of him. Then, as the viral ‘Attenzione pickpocket’ sound plays in the background, Linhart dips a chip into the customer’s guacamole, makes awkward eye contact with him, and walks away.

She admits to doing this often in an on-screen caption: “Me when my customers order anything with chips.” In the video’s caption, she adds, “Im a guacamole girl what can i say.”

While it’s evident that Linhart’s video is a skit and the customer is in on it, there are other viral instances where servers taking food from customers’ plates seemed to have done so a bit more surreptitiously.

One such video, uploaded by TikTok user @orla.mariaa, shows a restaurant server sneakily swiping a doughnut from a customer’s plate while asking if their meal is going well.

Linhart’s video, however, appears to be a memorial for her time working at Twin Peaks and the days she’d spent with one customer in particular, Darrell. In addition to this latest clip, the two are featured in several videos together.

In one, she jokes that Darrell leaves her $100 tips for a $7 tab. In another, she and Darrell sit at the bar together and “people watch.” However, it would seem that their time horsing around at Twin Peaks has come to an end, as Linhart is moving out of state after graduating from college.

In a tearful goodbye video, Linhart said her last shift at Twin Peaks was 14 hours long, and she walked away with $2,076 in tips. She added that she was incredibly thankful for the job and would miss everyone she worked with.

