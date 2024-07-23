‘Maybe because people like you are returning items from YEARS ago’: Shopper warns of American Eagle’s new return policy

American Eagle is shifting its unique returns policy, according to a shopper on TikTok. The TikToker in question, Patti (@pattixox), posts lifestyle and makeup content for her 2,186 followers. However, she soon found herself going viral after sharing with viewers a dramatic change to American Eagle’s returns policy.

In the clip, which has amassed 48,700 views, Patti said that while she was at the store’s cash desk, a sign prompted her to ask about the store’s new return policy, purportedly coming into effect on July 24.

“If you don’t have a receipt, you have to have the tags now,” she explained. “So you can’t return anything, basically.” She then went on to add that “it’s gonna be like the normal 30 days like a lot of stores do.”

Patti then issued an example, as she described how she recently returned jeans from 2022 without the tags. She noted that while American Eagle accepted this, the cash desk clerk said this wouldn’t be possible after July 24 and that without the tags, customers would only be able to get store credit.

“So go get your stuff returned if you have old things with tags and stuff because it’s gonna suck now,” she added. “Even though American Eagle had a very good return policy, now it’s not going to be that anymore. “

Patti didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

How has American Eagle’s returns policy changed?

According to screenshots from the American Eagle website, as of July 22, the site said that there is “no time limit” for returns in order to receive store credit, a chargeback, or a refund. The screenshot also noted that customers could return items with the original tag missing.

However, the policy that is currently live on the American Eagle website differs from this. This new policy is branded as American Eagle’s “100% Happiness” policy, and it dictates that if you’re not entirely happy with your purchase, you can return it for a refund within 30 days or a store credit exchange within 60 days.

Yet, contrary to its previous policy, the site also says that the clothes must be unworn with tags.

On TikTok, commenters were divided over whether the policy change was a good idea. “Maybe [it’s] because people like you are returning items from YEARS ago,” one commenter put. “Unless there was some guarantee on the life of the item, there’s no reason to return it that late.”

While another argued that they’re “currently going through weight loss, so it was so helpful being able to return jeans as they got bigger and exchange them. Now,” they added, “I have to spend more money.” A third wrote, “A few months I understand, but years? I didn’t know they took returns that long.”

American Eagle didn’t respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

