‘So glad I ordered stuff last week’: Temu and Shein confirm price increases amid tariffs. Here’s what happens next

E-commerce giants Shein and Temu are warning U.S. shoppers that prices are about to go up.

Both companies—known for their ultra-cheap apparel, accessories, household products, and more shipped directly from China—confirmed they’ll be raising prices starting April 25.

Why prices are going up

The announcement comes as a response to new global trade rules and mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers targeting Chinese imports, including the revival of 145% tariffs.



Adding to that is the White House eliminating the de minimis tax exemption for Chinese goods under $800.

“Due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs, our operating expenses have gone up,” Temu wrote in its customer notice. “To keep offering the products you love without compromising on quality, we will be making price adjustment starting April 25, 2025.”

Shein also shared a public notice similar to Temu’s, informing customers about the upcoming price changes and stating, “We’re doing everything we can to keep prices low and minimize the impact on you.”

At the same time, both retailers have been cutting back on their massive ad campaigns across social media.

According to Reuters, Temu slashed its U.S. advertising spend by an estimated 31% between March 31 and April 13 across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The drop marks a sharp shift from its usual aggressive online marketing tactics.

What this means for U.S. customers

For now, the price hike won’t affect orders placed before April 25. That’s led many shoppers to rush their purchases to lock in the current lower prices.

It’s still unclear just how much prices will rise—but industry analysts predict that even small increases could make a big difference for shoppers used to paying a few dollars for trendy clothing or gadgets.

Online shoppers have mixed feelings

In the comments, reactions were split between pure panic and criticism toward Shein and Temu.

“How dare he come for my $6 skirts,” one TikTok user wrote, referring to the price hikes. Another echoed the frustration with: “I HATE IT HERE. I HATE IT I HATE IT I HATE IT.”

Over on Reddit, one user in r/shein said they acted fast.

“So glad I ordered stuff last week and last night,” they wrote. “Now I just gotta hope my packages come in time… I’m just gonna have to shop at thrift stores from this point on.”

But not everyone was sympathetic. On r/politics, a commenter wrote:

“If you are buying from these places rethink your life choices.”

“Temu and Shein products are so low-quality that they’re barely worth the ultra-cheap prices already,” added another. “If you still buy from them after the price increases, that’s on you.”

“Not going to lie—SHEIN and Temu needed to be stopped,” said one TikTok commenter. “It’s fast fashion and is actually terrible for the waste on the earth.”

