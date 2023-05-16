‘The cheapest food you could possibly make’: Amazon slammed for treating its workers to grilled cheese

One Amazon worker sparked a joke-riddled online backlash after claiming that the trillion-dollar tech company handed out grilled cheese sandwiches to its employees.

In a viral video, TikTok user @phantazmaclips captured the workers lined up to receive grilled cheese sandwiches on paper plates. As of Tuesday morning, his video had amassed over 3 million views.

“Amazon, we want a raise,” a narrated voice said.

The voice followed up with: “Amazon: We can do one better.”

A camera then panned to a number of Amazon employees standing in line to receive their cheesy bread. Of course, viewers took to the comments to both roast Amazon and share their outrage.

“They marching y’all out there like it’s chow time in prison,” one user commented.

“The drinks are over there, by Beth, just sign the form she has and you get a free 4oz Caprisun,” another quipped.

“The cheapest food you could possibly make, lol,” a third commenter wrote. “$0.30 grilled cheese.”

To be sure, this is not the first time Amazon has come under fire for how it treats employees. The company has a reputation for union busting and silencing workers who are vocal about Amazon’s poor working conditions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @phantazmaclips via TikTok comment. In a follow-up video, the creator shared a short clip with another meal he said Amazon gave its workers: roasted corn.

“Amazon says we got Mexico at home,” the video’s caption read.