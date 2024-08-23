‘Stop’: Amazon delivery driver has PSA for customers who have a 1-time code

An Amazon delivery driver went on a rant against the website’s one-time code delivery option.

Evin Flores (@evinflores09) discusses the difficulties in delivering these items in a viral TikTok. In his video, he details how these packages can’t be delivered unless there’s someone physically there to receive the item.

This leads to massive delays and frustrating encounters where he’s continuously calling up customers, who are reluctant or unable to pick up their phones. Numerous commenters who responded to his video stated that they’ve never intentionally opted for a one-time code delivery. Others remarked that packages protected by this feature are usually worth a relatively higher value than others.

The dreaded one-time code

The delivery driver begins his video imploring Amazon customers to pick up their phones whenever they’re being called in regards to a package.

“Bro, I swear, this is for everybody that orders from Amazon bro. Like, if you know you ordered something and you’re expecting a package. And it tells you you’re gonna need a one-time code,” Flores says. “When we go to you and we call you, please pick up the phone or answer our text message.”

He goes on to detail his frustration with the situation. “I came to try to deliver this package to this one person here,” he says. “I came twice, I called them about, I ain’t gonna lie I called them about like 10 times. No exaggerations 10 times and I text him, no response.”

The Amazon driver then goes on to illustrate his conundrum. “And I can’t leave the package cause it needs a one-time code. And a lot of people don’t know why they ask for one-time codes now.”

Why does Amazon require a one-time code for delivery?

Flores explains why some customers are required to give delivery drivers one-time codes. Usually, it’s because recipients are always complaining about their packages “being missing or stolen.”

“So that’s why we need a 1-time code from you so we actually deliver to you now,” he says. “You know what I mean? So stop! Just stop!”

Amazon customers weigh in

In the comments section, one TikToker said that they were happy to use the feature to ensure that safe delivery of their item. “I ordered an iPad a week ago. I had to give the driver a one time code for it to be delivered,” they wrote. “I’ve never lost a package before, but I was happy that they wanted the code to make sure I received it.”

Someone else said that they didn’t know they opted for a 1-time code option on a recent order until after the fact: “The one time code was a surprise, I didn’t know it was a thing until I checked my order.”

One Amazon driver seemed to share in Flores’ frustration with one-time codes and unresponsive customers. “Happens all the time I’ll call 10 times I’ll get their voicemail where they state their first and last name and then they’ll complain,” they wrote. “They never called what’s going on like really.”

Another TikTok user urged Amazon customers to ensure their phone numbers are updated on their accounts. This way, delivery drivers can ensure they’re calling the right person for their orders. “I recently changed my phone # and later realized that my actual Amazon profile had my old number. I don’t know how it happened but please everyone check,” they wrote.

What does Amazon have to say?

According to Amazon’s website, one-time codes are attributed to items because of how much they cost. “Due to the value of some items, a one-time password (OTP) is required on delivery for some orders,” the site states.

Here’s how one time codes work: the online retailer sends a 6-digit code to a customer’s email address on the same day of delivery. The recipient then provides that code to the driver, in person, upon receiving the package. Amazon adds that if you aren’t home to receive the package, to then share it with someone who is that you trust. If you happened to get a gift for someone, you may have to spoil the surprise a bit by sharing the OTP with them. Otherwise, they won’t receive the package.

However, there have been instances where Amazon customers say they’ve been ripped off by delivery drivers with the one time passcode system. One customer mentioned in a Forbes article ordered an expensive Apple Watch through the website. When the courier showed up, they asked him for a one time code. Since there were other items in his order, he didn’t notice until after the fact that the watch was missing.

After contacting Amazon with his gripe, he was told that they wouldn’t be looking into the matter any further. Why? Because it was delivered with a one time code.

Judging from his story it appears this driver “gamed” the system. Since they received the one time code, they knew the customer’s claim probably wouldn’t be taken seriously by Amazon.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email and Flores via TikTok comment for further information.

