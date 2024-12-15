‘They’re reselling it to you’: Amazon shopper reveals how to tell if your purchase is a returned item

In a TikTok, an Amazon shopper questions the presentation of a package she ordered. She shares the telltale sign that the commerce giant has sent her an item that’s previously been returned.

The video comes from Dallas-Fort Worth-based creator Lori Stuart-Howard (@fittabulouslife). Her clip earned more than 14,000 views as of Sunday morning.

Amazon bag stripe

“I’ve known about this for a while, but you may not know,” she begins, “and this could not be more of a perfect example to show you.”

Noting that “one of them is not like the other,” she shows two “identical” packages side-by-side, with one much flatter. The puffed-up furniture cover package appears to have been bagged up with less care and attention to detail than the other. There’s also a green line down the side of the bag that Stuart-Howard claims is a tell-tale sign.

“If you order a package from Amazon and it comes with a bag like this with the green line on the side, this means it has previously been ordered and returned, and they’re reselling it to you now,” she contends.

She continues, “It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong with it, but just something to let you know and be aware of, because I’ve ordered quantity of two and this is what I got.”

While there’s certainly an ick factor to absorb if you’re buying, say, clothing that someone else might have tried on, she wasn’t really phased by this reappropriation. She surmises that whoever bought it probably found the cover didn’t fit their furniture and sent it back.

However, she was a little put off by what she called the “presentation.”

“You could have put this back in a little bit better,” she scolded. “Wondering if someone just shoved it in here they sent it back and they said, ‘Oh, this is what you need. Send it to her.’”

She then plopped it down unceremoniously in front of her, adopting the persona of a less-than-motivated Amazon worker.

Revisiting the discussion

This topic has been the subject of a prior Daily Dot story based on a similar heads-up from another TikToker. In that story, a creator floated a theory that “a package in a green and clear bag with an LPN barcode” means a returned item.

In that creator’s case, what she got was a little disturbing: An article of clothing that “smelled like laundry detergent and had deodorant” on it.

That article cited a CNBC story highlighting what happens when shoppers buy items with the click of the button, judging its value and use based on a few online photos. That article noted that in 2021, Amazon shoppers returned $761 billion worth of merchandise. For perspective, “That amount surpasses what the U.S. spent on national defense in 2021, which was $741 billion.”

Concerningly, the article went on to note, “U.S. returns generate 16 million metric tons of carbon emissions during their complicated reverse journey and up to 5.8 billion pounds of landfill waste each year, according to returns solution provider Optoro.”

Viewers weigh in

The video generated a smidgeon of online discussion.

“I had no idea!” one commented.

“Now you’ll def realize it more than you think,” the creator responded.

Another commenter, writing as @Corgi_Pom_Lover, simply said, “Oh no.”

Someone else pointed out, “But furniture covers could have bed bugs,” to raise alarm for the creator.

But she shrugged in response, “[They’re] outdoor patio furniture covers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stuart-Howard via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Amazon via email.



