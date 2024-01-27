‘Not the Cheez-Its’: Man planning ‘wine night’ says you should always use self-checkout after humiliating encounter

This story is right out of a sitcom episode. It’s so cliché, but it will make you value the relative anonymity of going through the self-checkout line instead of having to deal with a curious cashier.

Hip Hop musician Zelgin Taylor (@n1glez) was looking forward to a possibly romantic “wine night” with his date but had to stock up on necessities before the evening began. He hit his local supermarket to grab some vino and a few other items but walked out with his face even redder than the wine he had purchased.

Taylor shared his amusing but embarrassing story on his TikTok account recently. The video has since picked up over 460,000 views.

In the clip, Taylor explains that he used a traditional checkout lane instead of a self-checkout machine to save time. “Normally, when I’m grocery shopping, I go through self-checkout, but when I’m buying alcohol, I prefer not to because you have to wait for someone to come ID you, and it just takes too long,” he says.

However, his experience with the store’s cashier wasn’t as convenient as he thought it would be.

“It’s an old lady working the register, and I notice she’s scanning each item hella slow, so I was waiting for a while,” he says in the video.

Taylor says the cashier made polite conversation about each item as she scanned it.

“So, you know, we’re chit-chatting,” he says, “and suddenly she gets to the last item.”

“What’s that?” Taylor reports her asking.

“I wanted to say, ‘That’s not mine. I don’t know how it got there,'” he confesses, “but she saw me take it from my cart and put it on the little belt.”

Taylor says he tried to respond as quietly as possible to save himself from embarrassment.

“It’s lube,” he says. “The cashier, bless her heart, she’s getting up there in age; she still doesn’t know what it is.” So, he repeated himself in a louder voice.

“The parents behind me in line, they knew exactly what it was, they start laughing,” he continues.

Taylor says that after the person bagging his groceries started laughing, it finally clicked for the cashier.

“Oh my God, I’m so sorry,” she reportedly said.

Embarrassment aside, Taylor says his night went smoothly after that. “Every item I purchased was used,” he notes before ending the video.

Taylor’s confession drew laughs and sympathy from his audience.

“Lmao I would have to exit the store IMMEDIATELY,” one viewer wrote in the comments section.

“This is the best/funniest story evvverrr,” another added.

While Taylor’s most personal purchase didn’t raise any eyebrows among his viewers, one of his wine pairings did: his choice of snack cracker.

“Cheez-its?” asked one.

“Not the Cheez-Its,” wrote another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via Instagram direct message for further comment.