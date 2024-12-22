‘Wish I knew this’: Aldi shopper issues warning over store’s return policy after returning $2.79 item

Aldi’s return policy will surprise you in the best way.

If you don’t like your Aldi’s item the workers will never make you feel bad for returning it. In fact, they’ll do you one better—here’s how.

How is Aldi’s return policy special?

Aldi’s is a well-liked grocery store known for its low-priced, quality items and the multitude of house-brand products. Some people even refer to it as a no-frills Trader Joe’s.

In a viral video with more than 275,000, nurse Kell (@nursekell_) praised the grocer for its unique return policy.

“For those of you that love Aldi, you’re gonna wanna listen to this,” Kell said.

Kell explained that she purchased one of their holiday Aldi brand products and didn’t end up liking it, so on her next grocery trip, she took it back in for a refund.

As she was checking out her bag of chicken strips, she brought up the return.

“OK! What item do you want to replace for it?” the cashier asked her.

Kell asked if she could get the amount applied to her current cart.

“Yeah, yeah, but what item do you want to replace with it?” the cashier asked again.

Confused, Kell asked for clarification. That’s when she found out that not only does Aldi refund you, but you also get a free replacement item.

Aldi’s Twice as Nice policy

In her case, the cashier applied the free item to her chicken strip bag.

For context, the festive spread Kell bought entitled her to a $2.79 return, and then the free replacement item of chicken strips took another $7.79 off her bill. So she paid nothing at checkout and got $2.79 back in cash.

This return policy is aptly named the Twice as Nice Guarantee.

“I did not know this was a thing, and I have been shopping at Aldi for years,” Kell said.

“Aldi, this is kinda a slay,” Kell added.

Some people, including alleged Aldi employees, noted in the comment section that the replacement item is usually of equal or lesser value.

“Twice as nice guarantee! However, the replacement is supposed to be a similar item. But most of the time no one cares bc we are too busy and overworked,” a worker said.

The Kitchn noted that Aldi’s is “notoriously staffed with few employees at a time,” so the employees who are working tend to be very busy. All that to say, the replacement part of the return might unintentionally slip their mind, but you can just bring it up, and they’ll accommodate that part of the policy.

What’s eligible for return? What isn’t?

All Aldi-branded food items are eligible for return. However, there are some items the grocer sells that aren’t covered under their Twice as Nice Guarantee.

Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t return them for a refund; you can. You just won’t get the extra perk of getting your item replaced for free.

Here are the excluded items:

Non-food items like clothing and decor

Alcohol. Keep in mind that some states prohibit the replacement or refund of alcohol

National brands like Coca-Cola and Snickers

Returns made for reasons other than quality, like purchasing too much of an item

You do need a receipt to make a return, but if you’ve lost it, you’ll qualify for store credit.

“Now THAT’S Old School Customer Service!!!” a top comment read.

“Now everyone is going to ruin it and take advantage,” a person feared.

“I returned an item no questions asked, they were very nice,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kell for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Aldi’s via email.