‘This is why I don’t shop at Aldi’: Woman can’t believe what she found in her packaged rice from Aldi. It wasn’t supposed to expire until next year

An Aldi shopper recently shared her disturbing experience with a moldy rice package from the supermarket, sparking debate.

TikTok user @defonotlils shared a video on June 6 that has since gone viral, amassing over 674,600 views. In the clip, she documents the aftermath of her discovery.

“Guys, I’ve just had a traumatic experience,” she begins. The TikToker then shows the “best before” date on the packaging: July 21, 2025. “Fresh unopened rice. Look at the date, right? Next year, from Aldi. From Aldi,” she emphasizes.

She then points the camera at her plate, revealing her meal is ruined by the moldy rice she poured over it. As she pours from the package, she discovers more of the same. “No bro. What the [expletive] is that?” she remarks.

Visibly upset, the TikToker addresses Aldi directly: “Aldi, you need to sort it out, mate. Oh, no. What the [expletive]? There’s … mold in my food. Like, it’s literally supposed to [expire next year]. Aldi, mate, you need to sort it out. I actually feel sick. Like, I can’t eat this. No.”

The video concludes with a humorous jab at Aldi from another individual, who promotes rival supermarket Lidl. “See this one right here. This is what we like innit,” he says, pointing at a Lidl logo on a package of flour. “[Expletive] Aldi, all my homies hate Aldi.”

Is Aldi really to blame?

The video sparked a debate in the comments section, with users divided on who’s to blame.

Some commenters defended Aldi, with one them sarcastically noting, “Yeah because Aldi can definitely check every single product that goes on there shelf and see into sealed packs of rice.”

However, others sided with the TikToker, emphasizing the potential health risks. “People are MAD aldi should be doing quality checks! Do people even realise how bad ingesting this would be,” one concerned user wrote.

Another commenter who shared a similar experience claims this isn’t an isolated incident. “That’s exactly what mine was like I just had the plain one but it was the exact same no holes or anything in it just vacuum sealed mouldy!” they claimed.

What to do if you encounter moldy food

Similar incidents with moldy food have been reported in supermarket chains like Walmart and IHOP.

If you encounter moldy food, it’s important to handle it properly. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises discarding food covered in mold.

According to the USDA, this is how you should discard the food: “Put it into a small paper bag or wrap it in plastic and dispose in a covered trash can that children and animals can’t get into. Clean the refrigerator or pantry at the spot where the food was stored.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @defonotlils via TikTok comment and to Aldi and Lidl GB Press Office via email for comment.

