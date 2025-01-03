‘AGAIN’: Woman drinks can of Alani. Then she sees what’s at the bottom

The company Alani Nu is currently having a peculiar problem: People keep claiming to have found mice in their drinks.

Featured Video

For context, Alani Nu is a company that manufactures a variety of fitness, nutrition, and energy beverages as well as other wellness products.

While their products have been popular for the past few years, recently, the company has garnered multiple headlines—though it’s not for reasons they would have liked.

In October 2024, one TikTok user went viral after claiming that she found a mouse in her Alani Nu drink. A few months prior, another TikTok user made a similar allegation about the brand.

Advertisement

Now, another user on TikTok is claiming that they found something shocking at the bottom of their Alani Nu can.

What did this TikToker find in their Alani Nu can?

In a video with over 233,000 views, TikTok user Mercedes Markfort (@mercedes.jadeee) shows what appears to be a mouse or rat inside an Alani Nu can.

While her family makes commentary, she cuts open the can, eventually showing it to the camera and confirming that there is, in fact, a small rodent in the can.

Advertisement

“Oh, my God,” Markfort says. “Oh my God! Eww! Eww!”

This is one of several videos Markfort has made on the topic. In her first, she shows her initial discovery of the animal; in her most recent, she documents the company’s response to her allegation.

In the portions of the emails from the company shown by Markfort, it does not appear that the company confirms her claim. Rather, they simply say that they will file a “Quality Assurance Claim” as well as offering the TikToker credit for the company’s online store.

“I finally got a response from @Alani Nutrition this morning telling me I can get store credit for there being a freaking mouse in my Alani,” Markfort wrote in the caption of this video. “I don’t think that is enough for there being a dead animal in my drink!!! Not even just thinking about me, this is about the safety and health of a lot of people that support this company!!!”

Advertisement

Is this possible?

In the comments section, many users questioned whether 1) it was possible for an animal like a mouse to not dissolve after sitting in the drink, and 2) someone like Markfort would have felt the additional weight in the can.

Concerning the latter, Markfort writes in a comment that she knew something was amiss about the can after taking her first sip, but did not assume that the result would be this bad.

“I also drink one everyday.. well did. And I thought I would be able to tell and I couldn’t,” she wrote in response to a comment asking how she knew something was wrong. “It just tasted off and I didn’t drink it.. dumped it out and there was the reason why!!”

Advertisement

As far as the former is concerned, while there is some evidence to suggest that some sodas would be able to dissolve a mouse, it’s unclear whether the contents of an Alani Nu would be able to do the same thing.

In the comments section, users shared their disgust at Markfort’s predicament and how often this seems to happen, as well as their disappointment in the company’s response.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen too many of these for my liking,” wrote a commenter.

“Respond with giving them the information of where purchased but let them know it’s also reported to the local attorney general so they can investigate and involve the FDA,” advised another regarding the email Markfort received from the company.

“Okay after seeing this happen like 5 times maybe i’ll stop drinking alanis,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Markfort and Alani Nu via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.