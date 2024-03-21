‘Is this a new policy?’: Travelers drive 10 hours to Airbnb on the beach. There’s just one problem

A 19-year-old Airbnb customer went viral on TikTok after sharing that she wasn’t allowed to enter her rental property because she’s too young.

Kinley Siepert (@kinleysiepert) posted a video documenting her predicament earlier this week. As of Tuesday morning, her post had over 4 million views.

“Us after we drove 10 hours to the beach and our air bnb won’t let us check in because we aren’t 25,” Siepert wrote in the text overlay. Siepert and her friends were traveling to Florida, and sat in lawn chairs outside of an Alvin’s Island Outlet Store while they waited.

“Send help!!!!!” Siepert wrote in the accompanying video caption.

In an effort to curb house parties, Airbnb began implementing limitations in 2020 on who could rent out their properties. One of their new rules included forbidding some guests in the U.S. who were younger than 25-year-old from renting entire homes near their own neighborhoods, according to Travel + Leisure. Airbnb’s new policy specified that renters younger than 25 could still rent these properties if they’ve received at least three positive—and no negative—reviews. And younger guests are also still eligible to book private rooms and hotels through Airbnb.

As of publication, it was unclear why Siepert and her friends were prevented from checking into a pre-booked home. Airbnb told the Daily Dot it did not find a booking under her name.

In the comments, Siepert clarified that she and her friends were eventually able to enter, but didn’t detail how.

“Don’t worry guys we are good we got in now,” Siepert wrote. The Daily Dot has reached out to Siepert via TikTok comment.

Still, Siepert’s predicament led a number of younger renters to question Airbnb’s age requirements.

“If we can die in war we should be able to check into an airbnb,” one person quipped.

“I’m 23 and it’s so embarrassing to have my husband check into these things,” another viewer shared.

“What I don’t get is that when we turn 18 and become ‘adults’ but can’t drink, can’t rent a hotel, can’t rent a car,” a third user wrote. “Can’t do anything on our own.”

Others, however, said that age requirements might vary based on the owner and property.

“Some HOA laws require that someone would be 25 to rent out Airbnbs in certain communities!” one user shared.

Still, several users who were in their late-teens and early-20s commented that they’ve had no trouble booking and renting rooms.

“Huh? I’ve checked into [Airbnb] since I was 18,” one person wrote. “I’m so confused??”

“Is this a new policy?” a second viewer questioned. “I used to rent [Airbnbs] at like 18/19.”