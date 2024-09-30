‘She put it in her cart’: Woman says she ‘accidentally’ purchased a 2008 Dodge Durango off Copart. Here’s how to avoid making the same mistake

A couple recently sparked a conversation on TikTok after they mistakenly bought a used 2008 Dodge Durango from the online car auction Copart.

In the clip posted to their joint TikTok account (@elissa_juju), Juju—one half of the couple—is seen standing on top of their new car while Elissa records the moment.

“We bought a $500 car on Copart on accident and let me tell you how that happened,” Juju says while on top of the car.

How did that happen?

She explains that she and her girlfriend, Elissa, finally got their Copart license, which is required for those looking to buy cars on the site.

“Stupid [expletive] Elissa,” Juju jokes, “is like, ‘let me see why this Durango is only $500.’”

What grabbed Elissa’s attention initially was that the Dodge Durango wasn’t in terrible condition for the price, as it drives well and has 147,000 miles on it.

“Only thing that’s messed up was the hood, fender, and missing a headlight,” Juju explains while Elissa laughs in the background.

What went wrong?

This is where Elissa made the mistake. Juju says, “She put it in her cart like a dummy.”

To their surprise, they later received a notification from Copart saying they had “won the car.”

Juju further explains that the total cost came to $900 after taxes and fees, plus $1,400 for transportation. Altogether, she says they spent $2,400 on the vehicle.

“If anybody wants to buy this, just give me my $2,400 and take it, please,” Elissa chimes in from the background.

Juju then lists some of the positives, such as the working A/C, touchscreen radio, and clean seven-seat interior. However, the couple is still deciding whether to fix it up or get rid of it.

“If anybody has any advice for a 2008 Dodge Durango, let me know… because right now this is not it,” Juju concludes.

The couple’s video has garnered over 32,600 views at the time of writing.

How to prevent this from happening to you

After reviewing Copart’s Common Questions site, it seems that there isn’t a “cart” feature in the traditional sense, like you’d find on typical online shopping sites.

Instead, Copart operates through live auctions, where users can view and participate in real-time auctions, sometimes even multiple ones at a time. There’s also something called preliminary bidding, where a user places an early bid.

If no one bids higher before the live auction ends, the car becomes theirs. It’s possible that this is what Elissa inadvertently did.

It’s important to learn your way around a site like this and pay close attention to where you click if you don’t want to end up spending money on a car you didn’t actually intend to purchase.

Viewers express amusement

In the comments, users were not concerned about how the “accident” happened, instead poking fun at the situation.

“If y’all just buying junk, buy my [BMW 3 Series] E36,” wrote one user jokingly.

“So the delivery was three times more than the car,” said another user. The couple responded, “Yes lol because it came from Philly and we live in Cali.”

“Ain’t nobody paying $2,400 tho,” remarked another. “$1,200 max.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @elissa_juju via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Copart via email.

