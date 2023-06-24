‘What happens to the food?’: DoorDash driver shows how customer $92 Panera order was sitting for hours after no tip

Delivery drivers of TikTok have made it their mission to instill in their viewers a belief in tipping. Countless videos posted to the platform urging viewers to tip if they want their food delivered in a reasonable amount of time, or at all.

Food delivery content creator @dashdropfood has shared a video to TikTok showing a $92 order that was sitting on the pickup shelf at Panera for over two hours when he dropped by to pick up an order for a customer.

While at Panera, the poster confirms that the order was placed at 2:30 p.m., and still sitting there when he arrived for a totally different order at 5:19 p.m.

“When you tip your driver, you get your food delivered quicker,” the poster said. “Tip your driver.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dashdropfood via comment on the video, as other methods of contact were not available.

Previous videos shared by other delivery runners have shown that non-tippers are significantly more likely to have large delays in receiving their orders or not receiving them at all.

Several commenters argued that they should not be expected to tip because they are already paying fees to DoorDash.

“Not tipping before order is delivered,” one commenter wrote. “The food service is delivery, you deliver then get tipped.”

“Tip is for the service,” another commenter wrote. “How you gonna tip if you haven’t received the service yet? Do you tip your waitress before she waits on you?”

“It’s never happened to me, so still not tipping before delivery!” a commenter wrote.

Others shared that they always remember to tip, and they have had no such issues.

“I always tip in the app and I tip at least 30%,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve had no issues.”

“I understand what you’re saying,” another commenter wrote. “I’ve been a server all my [life]. But I still tip when I get my food. I tip very well to get to it me fast.”

“People don’t understand that Door Dash is basically a courier,” a commenter wrote. “It’s a third-party service! Tip your driver PERIOD!”