‘I honestly feel like I was scammed’: Woman buys Louboutins for $732.28. So why do they look like this after an hour?

TikTok personality Amanda Rollins is a lifestyle influencer based in Paris. She has 1.5 million followers, and has gone viral numerous times before. Previously, for instance, she went viral for calling out how the Olympic Closing Ceremony performers were actually in L.A.

But in one of her latest videos, the creator shared how she was left dumbfounded after her Louboutins got damaged after just two wears. In the clip, which has amassed 6.9 million views, Rollins shows her Louboutins to the camera. The iconic red bottoms of the shoes were largely scuffed, with large patches of the red leather missing; with the top of the soles peeling off.

“I’m kind of pissed off about this,” she began. “I have worn these shoes twice. I have worn them two times.” With Louboutins being notoriously uncomfortable, Rollins added that she had only walked an hour cumulatively in these shoes.

What happened to her Louboutins?

“I want to understand why a pair of shoes that cost 700 euros are doing this after wearing them for one hour,” she said. “Because that doesn’t make sense to me. And like the red part coming off, that made sense. I was like, ‘OK, probably the red part is going to come off. That’s fine. But what do you mean that the sole is disconnecting from the […] shoe? That’s complete [expletive] for this price point. Like, I feel like, I honestly feel like I was scammed. Because when you buy something nice, it’s an investment.”

She then went on to question whether the item was faulty and revealed that she was getting them resolved. “it’s not the red part that came off, it’s the sole that came off,” she said. “And I wasn’t it’s like I went dancing.”

“If that’s how nice things are gonna behave, that makes me think that it’s worth it to just keep buying mid-tier shoes because at least with those, I expect that they’re gonna fall apart eventually,” she added. “And honestly, the shoes that I get from China last longer than that. So it’s like, what was I paying for?”

After this experience, Rollins said she was reselling her Chanels after fearing the same thing might happen to them. She concluded: “And now I’m just mad at the whole luxury market, because what the hell?”

Rollins didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and TikTok comment.

Do Louboutins need sole protection?

Several commenters recommended that Rollins get a rubber sole for her shoes. “I used to intern at Louboutin,” one claimed. “They’re supposed to be worn like that and then you get them resoled with a red rubber.”

Another echoed: “You have to install red rubber protection on them before wearing.”

Redditors and beauty bloggers like Tanya Foster also recommend reinforcing and repairing soles with rubber and other products like Sticky Bottoms.

However, there’s no mention of rubber soles on the U.K. Louboutin website, though they do recommend consulting a specialist shoemaker for repairs. The site also claims that the shoes wearing aren’t a manufacturing error, and are just normal wear and tear.

Louboutin didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

