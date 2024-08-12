‘Are you kidding me?’: People at the Olympics Closing Ceremony felt hoodwinked that performances were actually in Los Angeles

Well, it’s happened. The 2024 Summer Olympics have closed. We all knew this was coming, but it still stings nonetheless. At least we’ll always get to cherish the friends and memories we made along the way. However, for attendees of Sunday’s closing ceremonies, the stench of disappointment and rage will forever taint those memories.

Why do people feel upset about the Closing Ceremony?

Like most closing ceremonies throughout human history, the organizers planned a completely bonkers itinerary. Tom Cruise flying! Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass taking the Olympic flag! Performances from “confirmed artists” Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Doog! Ooh, these festivities were surely going to be worth the reported €45 to €1,600 ticket price.

Actually, maybe not. While we homebodies got to enjoy the closing ceremony in all its glory, the folks who actually paid to attend felt a bit hoodwinked. Turns out, Eilish, Peppers, and Snoop Dogg were set to perform via Zoom calls from LA, a fact that organizers did not make abundantly clear to ticket buyers.

https://twitter.com/perfect_bih/status/1823019302284321088

@olympics really fooled a lot of people into buying closing ceremony tickets by saying artists were performing and not telling them it was via Zoom! — Mark L. Howard, PhD (@sptfinphd) August 12, 2024

Attendees take to social media to voice complaints

Needless to say, the ticket buyers, displeased, took to TikTok to express their bafflement. User @hilaryinparis describes the situation with some barely contained burning hot rage that seems like it could boil over at any moment.

“I’m gonna need 7 to 10 business days to recover from this. I’m shocked,” she says.

Other audience members were less angry and more in shock, as TikToker @americanfille clearly hasn’t quite processed what occurred at these closing ceremonies.

But one of the most heartbreaking on-the-ground reports of this incident has to come from TikToker @birovr, who videos himself in-stadium while the Eilish video performance plays. The worst part is his hope that Snoop will be there in person, only for real-time disappointment to crush him when Snoop also appears on the in-stadium screens.

#paris2024 #closingceremony ♬ original sound – Biro @birovr Closing ceremony wasn’t designed for people in the stadium (including athletes) and was NOT the party we were all expecting… Most performers were live… in LA including Snoop who spent all past two weeks in Paris… Probably in tv it wasn’t that bad, but most people at Stade de France wasn’t happy and many apectators and athletes left before the end #olympics

This whole thing is especially a gut punch regarding Snoop, who has been an in-person Olympic staple for the past three weeks. Ah well, at least they got to see Tom Cruise fly. That almost makes up for it?

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.