When staying at a hotel, it’s expected that prices may be a little higher than what one is used to.

Still, finding out just how much you paid for that candy bar or can of juice can be shocking upon checkout. One TikTok user alleged that a small jar of gummy bears was listed at $28 on the hotel’s menu. Another claimed that their hotel planned to charge them $40 just to use the mini-fridge.

Now, another creator has sparked discussion after revealing how much money they paid for 3 simple items at their hotel.

In a video with over 559,000 views, TikTok user and podcaster Mike Majlak (@heybigmichael) shows a receipt for a purchase he made at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The order was for 2 bottles of Fiji water and a half liter of coffee.

“The biggest criminal situation I’ve ever been involved in,” he says. “Not drugs—it’s 2 Fiji waters and one cup of coffee for 67 f*cking dollars at the Fontainebleau. 67 f*cking dollars! What?”

He then reveals the full receipt. The coffee was $14 and each bottle of Fiji water was $16. After tax, the total came out to $67.13.

“What kind of f*cking water is this?” he asks at the video’s conclusion.

In the comments section, users agreed that the prices shown in the video were a little too high.

“$67 for water and bean juice is crazy,” wrote a user.

“Door dash delivery would have been cheaper,” added another.

“20 dollars in taxes and fees is the craziest part,” shared a third.

That said, some commenters claimed that Majlak shares in the blame for the high prices.

“Admittedly that is crazy. but who orders bottled water and coffee for room service. that is also crazy,” stated a commenter.

“Yeah, when going to Vegas, it is my suggestion to bring an empty shopping bag. Have your Uber driver stop by a CVS. On the way to the hotel,” explained a second.

“Are you new to Vegas? You never use the hotel drinks or amenities,” detailed an additional TikToker. “They tell you how much they cost if you use them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Majlak via Instagram direct message and the Fontainebleau Las Vegas via email.