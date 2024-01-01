‘It’s literally a container to hold garbage’: Target shopper can’t find a trash can for cheaper than $60

Almost everything seems to be expensive, from food to gas. One Target shopper found another item to add to the list—trash cans after discovering the cheapest one for $60.

A viral 7-second clip features Taylor (@taylor.maxine1), who usually posts about “dc living, Taylor Swift, and crochet.” This time, she stood in the home decor section at Target, surrounded by trash cans. In the text overlay, the content creator revealed how the cheapest metal trash can at her location was $60. Taylor expressed her frustration through a sound bite, “Think, when you’re a young woman in your 20s, I don’t think there’s any getting out of, you know. It’s the trenches.”

Taylor added in the caption, “its literally a container to hold garbage.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment and direct message and Target via press email. The video racked up over 416,000 views within 24 hours resonating with viewers.

“lol I didn’t realize how expensive trash cans were until I bought a house this year and needed an adult trash can. I was shocked,” one viewer stated.

“Good thing about it, you don’t replace it often. I felt the same way about mine but I’ve had it for like 4 years now so it worked out lol,” a second wrote.

“I spent $170 on a trash can when I got my adult job I don’t regret it though it really is a quality can,” a third shared.

However, others revealed cheaper places to buy metal trash cans.

“Costco has the simple human one for not too much money,” one user suggested.

“Burlington is the only place I’ve found a decent trash can for less than $20,” a second commented.

Furthermore, prices can vary from online and in-store. On Target’s website, they offered a Simplehuman 6L Stainless Steel Semi-Round Step Trash Can for $34.99. In addition, they had a Brightroom 45L Slim Step Trash Can for $50 and a 10L Stainless Slim Step Trash Can for $15.

Nevertheless, why are metal trash cans expensive? According to Trash Can Warehouse, stainless steel trash cans, “don’t absorb odors, stain, or degrade over time. As a result, your trash can will always look and smell fresh, no matter how long you’ve had it or how many spills it’s taken.”