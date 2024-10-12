‘If you get it as your primary vehicle you’re probably going to have issues’: Expert shares the 5 worst cars to buy in 2024

A man recently went viral on TikTok for sharing his take on the five worst cars to buy in 2024.

In his viral video with over 4.9 million views, TikTok user Patrick (@basicfinancialliteracy) explains why he considers each car on his list a bad purchase.

He based his opinions on Consumer Reports ratings, which he uses to break down the models that score lowest in owner satisfaction, safety, and reliability.

Ford Bronco

Patrick starts his list with the Ford Bronco, which he says received a 46 out of 100 from Consumer Reports.

While he acknowledges that the Bronco has a cool design, he criticizes its poor reliability and rough ride quality.

“If you’re gonna get this, I’d say get it as a fun second car,” he advises. “If you get it as your primary vehicle, you’re probably gonna have issues.”

According to Kelley Blue Book, however, the 2024 Ford Bronco received a 4.7 out of 5 rating, with the majority of consumers finding the reliability and styling the strongest features of the vehicle model.

Jeep Renegade

Next up is the Jeep Renegade, which Patrick says scored a 44 out of 100 on Consumer Reports.

“It got a one out of five on owner satisfaction with people noting things like clumsy transmission, stiff ride, really bad visibility,” the TikToker stated.

Other car experts seem to agree with Patrick on this one. For example, the car site WhatCar? rated the Jeep Renegade a 2 out of five, saying its major weaknesses are an “unsettled ride, lack of refinement, and comparatively expensive.”

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2, Volvo’s electric vehicle subsidiary, allegedly earned a 38 out of 100.

“Reports only gave us a five out of 100 for reliability,” Patrick says. “People also did not like that It has a very confusing control setup and a stiff ride.”

CarAndDriver on the other hand, rated the vehicle an 8 out of 10, calling it “an excellent choice for buyers in the electric car segment.”

The site mentions driving experience, balanced range, and power of the base model as the main advantages of the vehicle.

Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mitsubishi Mirage also scored 38 out of 100, according to Patrick.

While it’s known for being an affordable option, Patrick explains, “You get what you pay for.”

He warns that taller drivers (those over 5’10”) might struggle to fit comfortably, and users complain about sloppy handling and a weak engine.

Kelley Blue Book rated the vehicle somewhat similarly, giving it a 3.1 out of 5. They highlight pros such as a “good warranty, fuel economy, and two body styles.” However, they also point out cons like being “outdated compared to rivals,” having “poor performance,” and featuring a “low-quality interior.”

Jeep Wrangler

Finally, the worst-rated vehicle, according to Patrick, is the Jeep Wrangler, which he says received a shockingly low 25 out of 100.

“This brand is known for being unreliable,” Patrick states, adding that it’s better suited as a secondary vehicle due to its frequent issues.

“If you use it as your main car, you’re most likely going to run into problems,” he concludes.

BBC’s Top Gear on the other hand rated the car a 7 out of 10. They pointed out its impressive ability to handle any terrain as a major pro, while noting its high price and lack of practicality for city driving as the main cons.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comment section, some users agree, while others fiercely defend the vehicles mentioned by the TikToker.

“The Bronco take is wild,” wrote one user. “The 2.7 is solid motor and rides great. I’ve had one for two years and zero issues.”

“But yet the Jeep Wrangler holds it value more than almost every other vehicle,” stated another.

“Cybertruck should be No. 1 on the list,” said a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patrick via email and Instagram direct message for comment.