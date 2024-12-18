‘Really simple’: Expert says do these 5 things early and often to make your car last 400,000 miles

A car expert is once again going viral on YouTube after sharing several “free” ways to fix common car problems.

Scotty Kilmer uses his platforms on YouTube and TikTok to share car-related advice and hacks. Some have called the 71-year-old a “legend.” In a recent clip, which amassed nearly 111,000 views on YouTube as of Tuesday, he explains how viewers can get the most bang for their buck when it comes to car repairs.

Most car owners express worry when it comes to the expense of repairs, Scotty says. As a result, he says he wanted to teach viewers “five ways to fix your car for free.” He says these tips will help your car last 400,000 miles.

Are these tips really ‘free’?

Most of Kilmer’s tips focus on what to do when certain safety inspection lights come on.

To be sure, this can happen for several reasons—low tire pressure or a faulty engine in need of servicing, for instance. But Kilmer says that most of these issues can be fixed by drivers at home versus at an auto shop or car dealership, which might overcharge for repairs.

Kilmer adds, too, that he knows some of his tips aren’t really “free” since they require small purchases. Still, he says these investments are worth it, especially if you want to avoid going to an auto shop.

“It doesn’t always cost a fortune to fix a car,” he says.

What are Kilmer’s car tips?

If your car’s brake light turns on, there’s a “really simple” fix: checking your car’s brake master cylinder and adding more brake fluid.

“The most common thing that I see in cars is the brake light comes on because the fluid is low just from normal wear and tear,” Kilmer says. “Fill it up to the fill line, and then drive it.”

Next, Kilmer says not to get discouraged if the “service car soon” light comes on. Most modern cars, he says, will display this warning every 15,000 miles. But if you’ve been keeping up with your car’s maintenance, “you don’t need to have any service done,” Kilmer says. Plus, most of those lights can be reset at home; with Toyotas, for instance, Kilmer said that drivers only have to push the odometer reset button to turn off the flashing light.

Kilmer’s third tip centered on what to do if your car won’t start (likely due to a battery-related issue). While you can, of course, get a friend to help jumpstart your car, Kilmer recommends regularly driving your car (so your battery doesn’t die) and letting your battery charge while you’re not driving. He also says that drivers should keep their car’s hood clean.

Kilmer’s fourth suggestion focused on what to do if your car’s heater isn’t working. He says that if your heat and/or air conditioning system is down, it’s likely low on coolant.

Fixing it, however, is “as simple as taking the radiator cap off… and filling it up to the top [with coolant or antifreeze],” Kilmer says.

Last up: tire pressure. For this, Kilmer recommends purchasing a tire gauge, so you can check your car’s tire pressure manually.

“If you have too much or too little pressure, your car will ride much worse,” Kilmer says.

Viewers confirm that many of these ‘hacks’ work

In the comments section of Kilmer’s YouTube video, many drivers praised him for easily breaking down how to fix these issues.

Some said that they’d already taken his advice or planned to.

“You give good advice,” one viewer said. “You need to be my neighbor because we get cars that break down a lot.”

“Wow Scott you teach me so much,” another said.

“I have a friend that has cars with mileage over 400,000 and his maintenance schedule is so thorough that he changes the headlamps when he thinks they look dim,” a third user gushed.

Others added their tips that they said could work in tandem with Kilmer’s.

“Baking soda and water make a great cleaner for your battery terminals,” one user wrote. “Pour it on and watch the chemical reaction clean the battery.”

“In my opinion, the most important thing for your car engine is the oil and coolant,” another said. “Use good quality and your engine will last forever.”

There were some, however, that suggested they weren’t as impressed with Kilmer’s recent clip.

“Not sure how brake fluid and battery make the engine…last 400k miles,” one viewer said.

“Things that will make your car last 400k miles… buy a Ford,” another quipped.

“So which 3 tips make you get 400k out of your engine, transmission, and suspension?” a third commenter asked. “This video was more like 5 tips to doing frugal maintenance.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kilmer via YouTube and TikTok comment.

