‘This is the wrong solution’: Expert warns WD-40 shouldn’t be used for cars

A content creator went viral on TikTok after calling out popular YouTuber and mechanic Scotty Kilmer in a new video. Kilmer primarily uses his platform to share car-related advice and hacks, but one man recently claimed that some of the 70-year-old’s tricks are outdated and potentially harmful.

In one video, from 2020, Kilmer claimed that he knew a hack for getting into your car when your key won’t turn. “Not only do your keys wear over time,” Kilmer said, “but so does the lock.”

The trick to fixing this, Kilmer said, lies with WD-40, a jack-of-all-trades product which can be used to fix hinges, wheels, rollers, chains, and gears, among other things. In his video, Kilmer advised viewers having this particular issue to spray WD-40 on their car key and inside the car’s lock.

“Look how smooth it is now,” Kilmer said, showing viewers a glimpse of the key easily entering the car’s lock. “And [put WD-40] in the ignition switch, too,” Kilmer added.

At the time, a number of viewers praised Kilmer’s advice. But in a recent video, uploaded to TikTok on Monday, a content creator named Mike (@drive.science) disputed Kilmer’s claims. As of Wednesday, Mike’s video had amassed more than 388,500 views.

“I’m Mike. Welcome to part one of six days of disproving Scotty Kilmer,” he said. “This is a problem that exists, but this is the wrong solution.”

The primary issue with Kilmers’ advice, according to Mike, is that WD-40 leaves residue behind since it’s a liquid.

“Because WD-40 is a liquid, in the short time that it is in the lock, it’ll pick up dirt and grime from the key and hold it in the lock,” Mike said. “And that dirt will act like sandpaper and wear your lock out faster.”

Mike added that “WD-40 is good at a lot of things, but not the best at any of those things.” Still, he warned viewers against using WD-40 to try and loosen their car’s locks. Instead, he suggested that those in need try a graphite-based or a molybdenum disulfide-based dry lubricant.

Kilmer has not responded to Mike’s video, but addressed naysayers in his 2020 post.

“A lot of people say not to use WD-40. Nonsense,” Kilmer said. “It’s electronic safe. Not only does it lubricate, it displaces water.”

The conflicting advice confused some viewers. Indeed, many people appeared torn on who to believe.

“Scotty is a legend I trust scotty he’s been a mechanic for years and years,” one person wrote.

“that wd40 trick actually did fix my car lock, so idk,” another said.

“I’m with scotty on this,” a third viewer added.

But others agreed with Mike and were skeptical of the so-called hack.

“He’s been giving bad advice for years,” one viewer said of Kilmer.

“Nobody takes Scotty Kilmer seriously,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Mike and Kilmer via TikTok comment and to WD-40 by email.