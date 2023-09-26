‘5 things I would never do in my house after being a cleaner’: Cleaner shares all the things she would never do in her house

A house cleaner shared five hard-to-clean items in people’s homes that she advised against having.

The TikTok account for Leaders Cleaning (@leaderscleaning), an Auckland, New Zealand-based cleaning service, posted a video featuring the advice on Sept. 3. It has since garnered more than 1.4 million views.

The list starts with what the creator calls “pocket-like kitchen handles,” which she notes “rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside. It is also a mission to do it.”

The creator says the second item, a “round shower cabin,” is hard to clean and should only be used as a “last resort” to save bathroom space.

The third list item is “black-glassed coffee table and furniture,” which the cleaner maintains “reflects dust so much, even when cleaned frequently.”

The fourth item, likely the most commonly found, is a kitchen rug. The creator says these look good but get dirty frequently from all the cooking that happens around them.

The final list item is “ceiling-high wardrobe mirrors,” which the creator says attract fingerprints from frequent use and are hard to clean because of their size.

The video brought its own range of opinions in the comments section.

“The drawer handles,” one viewer agreed, pointing out, “Uh spider hiding place.”

Someone else confessed, “I had a non machine washable rug for my kitchen and it was the bane of my existence.”

One commenter implied that kitchen rugs are actually supposed to get dirty, saying, “I thought the point of a kitchen rug was to catch spills. Easier to clean than having to get out the mop.”

Another remarked, “My bathroom counter is black and it’s impossible to keep clean.”

Someone else related to the reason round showers made the list, noting, “I HATED round showers when my mom owned a cleaning business.”

And one viewer was inspired to share a couple of cleaning tips, writing, “for the round showers use a Toothbrush and get a stepping stool for high mirrors.”

