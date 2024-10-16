‘I don’t think bro likes Jeep’: Expert reveals 5 cars he wouldn’t recommend to ‘my worst enemy’

A mechanic reveals the five cars he wouldn’t recommend to his “worst enemy.” Some viewers think he’s biased against the Jeep brand.

TikTok user Bev (@bevurly) posted the video on Thursday. In it, he says, “Here are five of the [expletive] cars I wouldn’t recommend to my worst enemy. These cars are truly horrendous.”

This video is a sequel to another of Bev’s videos. In that video, which went viral earlier in October, Bev lists the five cars he says come with unexpected repair costs.

Jeep Compass

First up is the compact SUV Jeep Compass. “Pure junk,” Bev states.

The list of Bev’s complaints with the Compass includes electrical issues, its “subpar “terrible” powertrain, and the amount of plastic used in the design of both the interior and exterior.

“[Expletive], small, plastic SUV,” he concludes.

According to CarParts.com, Compass owners do report issues with the battery, water leaking inside the passenger cabin, noisy brakes, transmission overheating, and tie rod and control arm/brushing failure.

However, “the model still has above-average ratings from RepairPal, ranking it 11th out of 26 models. The rate of unscheduled repairs for this model is fairly low, and it has average maintenance costs,” the article notes.

Jeep Wrangler with 2.0 Turbo engine

Second up is the Jeep Wrangler. Specifically, the one with the 2.0 Turbo engine inside. “Junk, junk, absolute dog [expletive], junk,” he says. “Blown motors at 100,000 miles. Whoever buys a 2.0 Turbo Jeep is actually insane; I’m sorry. Either get the V6 or don’t get one at all.”

This is a hot topic among Jeep owners. In 2022, a man posted to the Wrangler Forums to ask about potential reliability issues of the 2.0 Turbo. Many users in the thread warned him against the purchase.

One wrote, “Don’t do it!!! OK, the 2.0L is the least reliable engine in the history of Jeep. It constantly breaks down, it overheats all the time, it misfires frequently. It is a ticking time bomb.” However, another user disagreed. They wrote, “I’ve had a Rubicon with a 2.0 for 31,000 miles. No issues, warning lights, problems, anything.”

According to Jeep Corner, the 2.0 Turbo is actually noted for its power and reliability. If maintained properly, the article states, it can last 250,000 miles.

Jeep Renegade

“More plastic junk from Jeep,” says Bev, referring to the Jeep Renegade. “Terrible powertrain. Electrical issues. It’s almost like every single Jeep has the same issues.”

Endurance, an extended car warranty company, agrees with Bev on this one. The Renegade makes its list of “unreliable vehicles to avoid.” In the article, Endurance says consumers should consider avoiding the Renegade due to issues with its engine, transmission, electrical system, and suspension.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Bev clarifies that he is talking about the newer model Grand Cherokees. “Junk,” he says. “Actually, what’s funny is I saw somebody on my Facebook post today saying never buy one of these ever because their car’s been in the shop for two months, and they can’t figure out the issue. This one is just expensive junk, honestly.”

According to CarParts.com, the Grand Cherokee ranks about average in terms of reliability. Top problems include “erratic” electronic shifting, engine stalling, alternator failure, and ignition switch malfunction.

Jeep Cherokee

“OK, maybe I’m being a little too harsh on Jeep,” Bev says. “Psych! Up next, we’ve got the Jeep Cherokee. These actually rank last in the subcompact SUV category. Can’t say I’m surprised.”

In this case, Bev has his facts slightly wrong. The Cherokee is currently in the compact crossover SUV class, which is a bit bigger than the sub-compact SUV class. In its list of “Best Compact SUVs for 2024 and 2025,” U.S. News and World Report ranked the Cherokee 15 out of 20, noting it has “subpar cargo space, a weak base engine and a mediocre transmission.”

In the comments section, viewers let loose on Jeep as a brand. Others said this video might indicate some bias on Bev’s part.

“Jeep threatening to release new cars,” joked one viewer.

“I don’t think bro likes Jeep,” guessed another.

“Did you get fired from Jeep?” asked someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Jeep via email for comment.

