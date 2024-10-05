‘Don’t get me started on how bad these things are for reliability’: Expert reveals 5 vehicles that will ‘empty your wallet’ with hidden costs

This car expert is revealing which five vehicles will keep you at the repair shop with endless hidden costs.

TikTok car expert Bev (@bevurly) is known for his takes on which cars to avoid. He previously warned his audience about cars with frequent transmission failures, vehicles that “won’t make it to 100,000 miles,” and the worst SUVs to own.

Recently, Bev posted a new video listing five vehicles that, according to him, will “empty your wallet.”

Range Rover

First up on Bev’s list is the Range Rover. “Don’t get me started on how bad these things are for reliability,” he begins.

Bev states that while the car model is known to be “luxurious,” it is only meant to be driven by “wealthy people” who can afford the maintenance costs.

“If you buy these secondhand, good luck,” he concludes.

Several reports back up Bev’s claim. For example, ConsumerAffairs said about the vehicle, “The Range Rover averages $1,258 per year in upkeep, which is above average even in its class of luxury full-size SUVs.”

Chevrolet Cruze

“These come with timing chain-related issues, weak transmissions, and just bad overall engine design,” Bev says. He’s referring to the Chevy Cruze, specifically the Ecotec Motor line.

“I’ve seen so many of these roll through the shop,” he concludes. “It is insane.”

According to Cararac, the Chevrolet Cruze’s 1.4L Turbo engine is indeed known for several issues, such as timing chain problems, weak transmissions, and high oil consumption.

Nissan Rogue (CVT Transmission)

Bev doesn’t hold back when talking about the Nissan Rogue’s CVT transmission, calling it “absolutely terrible.” He warns that “they will go out soon. It’s only a matter of time.”

Nissan’s CVT transmissions, especially in the Rogue, have faced widespread issues like overheating, shuddering, and complete failure at low mileages. Many Rogue owners report transmission failures as early as 50,000 miles​.

Bev adds, “It’s expensive. Nobody wants to do it, and that’s why they will drain your wallet.”

Buick Encore

Next on the list is the Buick Encore, which Bev calls “another Chevy Ecotec motor disaster.”

“Overall just a cheaply made car that’s going to be in the mechanic shop all the time,” Bev States.

According to CarParts, the Buick Encore is “reliable and well-received,” and it scored a 4 out of 5 on reliability from RepairPal. However, they also mention some common problems, including engine faults, defective airbags, and seat belts, as well as power loss.

Ford 6.0L Power Stroke

Bev begins with a bold claim, saying, “You got the worst truck ever made. The 6.0L Power Stroke.”

He quickly backtracks, saying, “I’m just joking. It’s not the worst truck ever made. I just wanted to [expletive] y’all off.”

Bev adds, “No, but seriously, these are probably the worst Ford motors ever.”

The car expert explains the main issue, which he states is the six head bolts instead of eight.

“Not sure why, but that ultimately ends in head gasket issues, and that’s why it will empty your wallet,” he concludes.

The 6.0L Power Stroke engine is infamous for head gasket failures, largely due to its weaker head bolts, which can lead to expensive repairs​, as reported by DieselResource.

In the comments, some users agree with Bev, while others shared a completely different experience with the vehicles mentioned.

“Every vehicle is gonna have problems,” wrote one user. “It’s the owner…”

“I have the Nissan Rogue and it has almost 300,000 miles on it,” shared another.

“My cousin’s Chevy Cruze spends more time at the mechanic shop than at her house,” shared a third. “She needs to see this video.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev (@bevurly) via TikTok comment and messaging.

