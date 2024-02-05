‘He had to refund me 35 cents for each individual banana’: Woman tries to buy 5 bananas, gets charged for 50 bananas instead

A woman was perplexed about the cost of groceries on a recent shopping trip—until realizing she accidentally claimed she was buying 50 bananas rather than five, leading to an embarrassing refund episode.

The video comes from Alex Turntine (@turntineforwhat), who identifies herself as a 23-year-old comedian who just happened to be on a recent, ill-fated shopping expedition. Her video chronicling it, released Saturday on TikTok, has attracted more than 1.2 million views as of Monday.

“I went to the store,” she begins, “and the total was more than I was expecting to pay. But everything is really expensive right now and I have to buy groceries. So I bought it and I looked at the receipt because I was like, ‘What happened?'”

It turns out it was human error to blame: Namely, Turntine’s. She shared in the video that instead of typing in five bananas, she typed in 50.

“I go to the cashier and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry. I accidentally typed in 50 bananas,'” she relayed. “He goes, ‘OK, this is going to take a while.’ I thought maybe he just meant like, I don’t return food, so I thought maybe he wasn’t sure how to do a food return. No, he meant it was gonna take a while because he had to refund me 35 cents for each individual banana. He had to refund me 45 bananas one by one.”

She continues, “At one point halfway through, we’re at banana 20, I’m like, ‘Hey, I can just go grab the other 25 bananas and just leave with 30 bananas. That’s fine.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, we’re in this now.'”

She concludes, “It was so embarrassing. And now he knows my face. The next time I go there, he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, look. It’s the Banana B*tch.’ I can never go back there.”

Commenters had observations to share.

“As a former cashier, ‘No, no we’re in this now’ hits,” said one.

Turntine responded, “I used to be a cashier at the same store I was at so I felt sooo bad like I know how annoying that was.”

But one remarked, “I’ve been a cashier, and there were some days when I would have killed to spend 20 mins refunding 45 bananas instead of actual cashier stuff.”

“Honestly,” another started, “this is on whoever designed a POS that doesn’t allow for multiple items returns.”

Someone else cracked, “So ur the one who they’re making math problems about.”

Another, actually doing the math, said, “At least you got your 15.75 back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Turntine via Instagram direct message.