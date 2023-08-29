‘I could go to Shake Shack’: Man says he paid $40 to make cheeseburgers for 2 while grocery shopping

A disgruntled grocery shopper said he was just trying to make a cheeseburger and fries for dinner for two people. But for what he spent on raw materials, he said, he should have just gone to Shake Shack.

Creator @lorddutcher made the now-viral TikTok. In it, he complained about how expensive buying supplies for dinner was. As of Tuesday morning, his video had over 385,600 views.

“Y’all be talking about people who eat out all the time,” he said. “Like, you can save so much money.”

Apparently, that wasn’t the case for him, though. “I just went to the store,” he added. “I have four burger patties, four buns… some onion, some pickles, and some fries to feed two people. It was $40!”

For that price, he said, he should’ve just eaten out.

“I could go to Shake Shack for f*cking $40! And I wouldn’t have to cook it, make a mess, [or] do anything,” he said. “So, I don’t know what the f*ck you guys are talking about.”

According to Shake Shack’s website, a standard ShackBurger, fries, and soft drink meal costs about $14. Indeed, some commenters agreed that eating out is, in some cases, cheaper than buying groceries.

“I don’t even feel guilty for going out to eat anymore,” one user shared.

“It costs the same if not more to buy groceries,” another added.

Others, however, said that the creator was doing his shopping wrong.

“That should have been like $16-18,” one viewer said.

“Stop going to Whole Foods,” another wrote. “I can get 5 lbs of ground beef for 3.55/lb right now.”

But food prices have steadily risen since 2020, according to NerdWallet. That’s due to a combination of factors, including inflation, pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions, and tariffs on certain imports. It added, however, that inflation on food prices has slowed in the last year.

