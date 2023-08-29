Man says he paid $40 to make 2 cheeseburgers while grocery shopping

@lorddutcher/TikTok Manu Padilla/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I could go to Shake Shack’: Man says he paid $40 to make cheeseburgers for 2 while grocery shopping

‘I don’t even feel guilty for going out to eat anymore.’

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on Aug 29, 2023

A disgruntled grocery shopper said he was just trying to make a cheeseburger and fries for dinner for two people. But for what he spent on raw materials, he said, he should have just gone to Shake Shack. 

Creator @lorddutcher made the now-viral TikTok. In it, he complained about how expensive buying supplies for dinner was. As of Tuesday morning, his video had over 385,600 views.

“Y’all be talking about people who eat out all the time,” he said. “Like, you can save so much money.”

@lorddutcher

♬ original sound – Your Girl's Best Friend

Apparently, that wasn’t the case for him, though. “I just went to the store,” he added. “I have four burger patties, four buns… some onion, some pickles, and some fries to feed two people. It was $40!”

For that price, he said, he should’ve just eaten out. 

“I could go to Shake Shack for f*cking $40! And I wouldn’t have to cook it, make a mess, [or] do anything,” he said. “So, I don’t know what the f*ck you guys are talking about.” 

According to Shake Shack’s website, a standard ShackBurger, fries, and soft drink meal costs about $14. Indeed, some commenters agreed that eating out is, in some cases, cheaper than buying groceries.

“I don’t even feel guilty for going out to eat anymore,” one user shared.

“It costs the same if not more to buy groceries,” another added. 

Others, however, said that the creator was doing his shopping wrong.

“That should have been like $16-18,” one viewer said.

“Stop going to Whole Foods,” another wrote. “I can get 5 lbs of ground beef for 3.55/lb right now.” 

But food prices have steadily risen since 2020, according to NerdWallet. That’s due to a combination of factors, including inflation, pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions, and tariffs on certain imports. It added, however, that inflation on food prices has slowed in the last year.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lorddutcher via TikTok comment and to Shake Shack through its website form. 

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 29, 2023, 6:01 am CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 