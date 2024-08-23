‘You just saved me about $ 6 for a bottle’: Woman realizes ‘secret sauce’ is only 4 ingredients. You probably already have them at home

If you’re a fan of McDonald’s then you’ll probably agree that Big Mac Special Sauce is the greatest fast food condiment of all time. The option to add it to other sandwiches opens a whole new world of flavor possibilities. Apparently, it’s very easy to make at home, too, as evinced by a TikToker named Andrea (@andreathebabydoll).

In a viral clip that’s accumulated over 785,000 views, she shows all of the common household condiments you’ll need to slather all over your home-cooked meals.

A saucy discovery

“So I don’t know how many know this but if you mix mayo, ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish just to your liking, you get Thousand Island sauce,” she states.

“Also known as secret sauce at mc Donald’s,” someone commented, to which Andrea responded, “Period.”

Her video ends with a pan to a tupperware of the secret sauce in question. While Andrea seemed excited about sharing this news, some commenters weren’t so impressed.

“Honey who didn’t know that,” one TikToker wrote. Andrea did have a pretty good rejoinder to that comment, however. According to her, the save count on the video proves many didn’t. Almost 5,000 of them as of this writing, actually.

“Lots of people as you can see from the amount of people who saved the video,” Andrea replied.

Another user on the app pointed out that Thousand Island Dressing can be purchased ready made from a grocery store. “Not this many people know this but you can buy thousand island dressing,” they said.

Andrea, again, defended her stance. “Yes but we had the food made already didn’t have time for that,” she wrote.

Someone else pointed out a slight problem with the recipe: “u forgot black pepper.”

Thousand Island or Secret Sauce recipe

However, Top Secret Recipes says that while Big Mac Sauce and Thousand Island Dressing are essentially the same, there are key differences. The first is the ratio of sweet pickle relish in the sauces—Mickey D’s packs more of it. Adding French Dressing to the mix as well, with a bit of vinegar and sugar is what makes a true secret sauce concoction.

Here’s how to make it:

1/2 cup mayo

2 tablespoons Kraft French dressing

4 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon finely minced white onion

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

You put all of these ingredients in a bowl and then stir it all together. Leave it in the refrigerator overnight to chill and bind together better.

If ready-made sauces are more your thing, you can buy sauces that are essentially copycat dupes of the Mac sauce. According to Yahoo, you won’t have to hunt it down or break the bank to get it. That’s because Walmart’s Great Value brand is apparently the closest sauce that comes to the real thing.

And while there are tons of fast food connoisseurs who’ve talked at length about their favorite sauces—there’s always one that seems to constantly top the list.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Andrea via TikTok comment.

