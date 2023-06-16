‘Say goodbye to good credit, I’m only 19’: Tenant doesn’t realize he has to give 30-day notice to move

One young man is learning how to be an adult the hard way after making the common mistake of forgetting to give proper notice he was moving from his apartment.

TikTok creator @kj.thegreatest recently posted a video of him finding out about this stipulation in his lease after 30 days already expired. Viewed over 1.6 million times as of Thursday, the video sparked a conversation about best practices for retaining your deposit.

In the video, KJ mimics being upset and crying as he walks around his apartment. A white text overlay reads, “POV: you didn’t know you had to put in a 30-day notice before your lease up in order to move.”

Many users were quick to encourage people to read their lease agreements before trying to move out. Others were grateful for the video because it reminded them to comb through their leases.

“It’s in y’all lease agreements…starting reading it,” a user said.

“I thought if you don’t renew you just on your own,” another user replied.

“They supposed to put a lil note under your door reminding you that your lease is up and you get like a week to renew,” added a commenter.

“This was right in time, omg mine [is] up in September. I hate it here!!!” a user stated.

Though there is a lot of standardization in rental agreements, every lease is a unique contract that may have added stipulations and rules to be able to move and keep your deposit. Some places require 60-days notice and others have draconian cleaning rules for moving tenants, according to Rentals.com