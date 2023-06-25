A restaurant manager declares, “All y’all really gotta do to get restaurant jobs is say you love people, are team oriented, and it’s your absolute FAVORITE restaurant.” But then she also showcased three applicants who got it spectacularly wrong.

The TikTok video showing what not to do comes from creator @ambryrae, with more than 258,000 views on the knowledge dropped onto the platform June 7. In the video, with an on-screen caption reading, “3 Times an Applicant DIDN’T Get the Job,” she recounts some spectacularly botched jon interviews.

“One time I was interviewing this young guy,” she recounted, “and I asked him a question if he’s ever had any conflict with another team member, or another manager, and if so, what steps would you take to rectify the situation?”

The prospective employee proceeded to relay that he and another line cook “got into it over a server.” She inquired as to the nature of the dispute; he hinted that it was romantic interest and that both he and the other line cook were fired over it.

She was amazed, asking, “Why would you tell me that?”

Another candidate felt confident telling the creator, who is Black, “This colored woman was in my face because she was mad because I kept seating Caucasian women ahead of her so she was calling me racist.”

After clarifying that the candidate was indeed using the anachronistic and offensive “colored” in place of “Black,” the interviewer asked, “You’re comfortable saying that?”

Her response: “Yeah, what’s the problem?”

The third scenario involved a line cook working for the creator’s restaurant for about a month, who one day clocked in and disappeared. They figured he’d quit, so they held an open house for the replacement line cook position, and that former employee returned, noting that he “had some stuff going on that I had to take care of.”

“For two weeks?” the creator marveled. “Without communication?”

When the candidate expressed surprise they weren’t going to interview him, she remarked, “I know that you are not applying for the same job that you abandoned two weeks ago without communicating with your managers.”

“I already know your work ethic, buddy,” she assessed. “You’re not getting the job.”

Commenters were aghast.

“1st guy thought he was at a therapy session,” one observed.

Along those lines, someone else offered, “I’m convinced sometimes people just want to talk for a minute.”

“LMAO baby boy was tryin to be his own replacement!” another said about the third anecdote.

“Hiring for a restaurant is W I L D,” someone else remarked.

A few had their own interviewer horror stories to share.

“I had someone tell me, ‘I don’t like when people tell me what to do,'” one shared. “Yeah okay, thank you for your time sir.”

“I asked an app how she dealt w/ a difficult situation,” another recalled. “She told me about the time she put out a fire caused by incense in her windowsill.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.