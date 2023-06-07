‘I would not secretly record a conversation I had with my supervisor’: Corporate lawyer shows 3 things he wouldn’t do at work

TikTok is not usually where people go to seek job advice, but user Craig D. Levey, Esq. (@craigleveyesq), an employment attorney, has gained quite the following with content that provides various types of job advice. Most recently, he posted a video about the top three things he wouldn’t do at work .

In the clip, the attorney frankly discusses his three main points.

The first thing he suggests is to not secretly record discussions with supervisors.

“First, I would not secretly record a conversation I would have with my supervisor if I live in a two party consent state. A ton of employees record their conversations with supervisors and if you’re in a two party state that’s illegal,” he explains.

His next suggestion is that employees should always communicate their issues in writing as a safeguard against malfeasance.

“Second, I would not complain to HR about something illegal that is going on within the work without putting it in writing. You can certainly go to HR and tell them your complaint but it also needs to be in writing, so that you have a paper trail in case you need it at a later date,” Levey said.

Finally, the employment lawyer expounded on the importance of performance reviews.

“Third, I would not let the company forget about the my annual performance review. If the company does performance evaluations make sure you hold them accountable. If you’re a good employee it’s an opportunity to have a paper trail, showing you’re an exceptional employee. It’s also a perfect opportunity to ask for a pay raise. So hold the company accountable and get those evaluations documented.”

Learning how to navigate workplace culture and decorum can be difficult for many people. The way you speak, respond to, and interact with your coworkers and manager can affect career progression in a number of ways. Craig’s other videos also cover topics like how to tell if you are about to be terminated, and questions you should ask if you are being fired.

His video about the top three things he wouldn’t do at work has garnered over 210,600 views as of this writing. In the comments section, users shared how they practice his advice in their careers.

“Everything in writing and if I can’t get it in writing I email a summary of what we talked about and make them confirm,” one user said.

“I always notify them and ask if they are okay with me recording. As a leader and employee good to have things thoroughly documented and recorded with appropriate consent,” another added.

“Yes on reviews! Past positive reviews from former mgrs and outside consultancy saved me in bad situation,” read a third.

Some people also left work advice of their own.

“I would just say be careful with HR overall though,” wrote one person.

“Yes on reviews,” read another comment, which the creator liked. “Past positive reviews from former mgrs and outside consultancy saved me in bad situation.”

And a number had specific questions of their own that they hoped the employment lawyer could answer.

“I’m located in Georgia, and my job did not pay me for a project that I was trained & completed. My boss is giving us the run around. What should I do?” asked one user.

A number of people also wondered about the specifics of the law about recording conversations.

“What if I work remote in a 1 party state but my job is in a 2 party state,” asked someone.

