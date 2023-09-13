‘I absolutely played him’: Woman says a 28-year-old rock star Snapchatted her when she was 16

In a viral TikTok video, an influencer shared how a creepy rockstar found her phone number and tried to fly her out when she was an underage teenager.

In the clip, Tara (@tkruyt) shares the story of how a famous singer, who she doesn’t name out of legal concerns, seemingly tried to hook up with her when she was just 16 years old and he was 28—a 12-year age difference.

“I absolutely played him,” Tara says.

She explained that when she was a 16-year-old teenager, she got tickets to see her absolute favorite band live with her 21-year-old cousin. The singer in question was the band’s opening act.

Since they had VIP tickets, Tara and her cousin enjoyed the show from the front row. The opener kept staring at the duo, but Tara assumed he was aiming his attention at her cousin, who was older and “very pretty.”

A whole two months later, Tara gets a direct message on Instagram from the musician. He told her that he knew it was weird that he’d found her on Instagram and explained that he noticed her in the front row months back. He said he got her information through the concert’s VIP system—yikes.

“This could have been dangerous for any regular 16-year-old, but I was an absolute demon at 16. I was like, ‘This guy is so old. He should not be doing this. I’m gonna f*ck with him,'” Tara states in the clip.

They eventually move into Snapchat messaging, and he insists that he wants to see her and will pay the hefty price to fly her out from her small town in Canada.

Tara, aware of her lack of naivety, told him to send her the money to book the ticket. He did, but she says she spent the money on clothes instead. They ended up getting into a fight about it because he felt she wasn’t taking him seriously.

“You’re 28 and you’re beefing with a 16-year-old girl?” Tara says.

She ended up taking multiple screenshots of the chat, which he got notifications for. When he asked her why she was doing it, she pointed out that she was 16 and added that she hopes this “holds up in court.” He immediately blocked her.

“I so badly want to say who it was, but I don’t want a legal team coming after me,” she says towards the end of the clip.

The video had garnered more than 1.2 million views as of Wednesday morning, but the comment section was turned off. Tara has since removed her videos.

“That time a famous singer slid in my DM’s & i took his money… LISTEN before you judge, mans had it coming” the caption read.

Several celebrities have been called out for having relationships with people who are significantly younger than them including Leonardo DiCaprio who famously, despite his rise in age, only seems to date women 25 or younger. Drake allegedly dated a teenager when he was 31 years old, and John Mayer dated Taylor Swift when she was 19 and he was 32.

In a follow-up video, Tara eliminated a few singers, including Chad Kroeger from Nickleback and Jason Aldean.

She also added in another clip that some people were coming at her and defending the pedophile who was behaving inappropriately towards her.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tara for comment via email.