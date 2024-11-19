‘Didn’t look like this days ago’: Woman buys a Toyota brand-new. Then the dealership gives her the runaround when she spots unusual markings

A woman is swearing off purchasing new cars after buying a Toyota with several unusual markings on the interior. To make matters worse, she says the dealership is giving her the runaround when asked to explain.

TikTok user @mrs.shewolf34 posted a video over the weekend from inside her new Toyota Highlander. Except, she isn’t happy with how it looks. “I am so frustrated with the Toyota dealership,” she says to start the video.

@mrs.shewolf34 says she test-drove and decided to purchase a 2024 Toyota Highlander with a mere 27 miles on it last week. That would indicate that the car was barely used by its previous owner, making it essentially brand-new in her eyes. However, when she got into the car last Tuesday evening, she was shocked at what she saw.

What are the unusual marks on her 2024 Toyota?

“Please tell me why the [groan] that there are marks?” she asks. “This car allegedly went to the detail shop.”

The video cuts to a grease mark and another mystery stain. “There’s oil,” she says. “You weren’t there on Sunday.”

@mrs.shewolf34 says she called the dealership on Wednesday but didn’t receive a call back the following day. She says she tried to contact them again but also didn’t receive a phone call. She says she went back to the dealership in person, but the workers weren’t being helpful.

Viewers react to the situation

Since she isn’t having any luck on her own, @mrs.shewolf34 asks her TikTok following to tag Toyota and ask them to remedy the situation. “TikTok, I need your help,” she says. “Can you please just, everyone @ Toyota? Somebody please help me. As a teacher, I’ll never get another car again for a long time.”

In the caption, she writes, “when your brand new car didn’t look like this days ago and now the @Toyota USA dealership is giving you the runaround. These were not there when I test drove it.”

In the comments section, viewers weighed in on @mrs.shewolf34’s potential options going forward.

One viewer wrote, “This is not on the manufacturer. They are independent dealers. The car was not shipped to the dealership with oil stains. No other manufacturer stands behind their product [more than] Toyota.”

A second viewer wrote, “At this point, I would take your loss, girlfriend, as they will tell you it is no longer their business. They already collected what they wanted so you are on your own now.”

Someone else wrote, “Not just Toyota. I feel like any time I take my vehicle in for ANYTHING, I get it back with a mark. Can’t have anything nice anymore.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @mrs.shewolf34 via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Toyota via email for comment.

