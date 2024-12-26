‘Yes, it’s a little outdated. I get that’: Expert says this car is the ‘last of the reliable’ Hondas. Is he right? 

TikToker Thomas (@carsrme) has built a following of 14,000 by sharing his insights on all things cars. In a recent viral video, he revealed what he believes to be the last reliable Honda.

Featured Video

“This is the last of the good Hondas right here,” Thomas says, referring to his 10th generation Honda Civic.

He repeats: “This one right here. The last of the good Hondas is this right here,” gesturing toward the car’s automatic gear shifter, where the driver can switch between drive, neutral, and more.

According to Thomas, the presence of this particular gear shifter is a key indicator of a “good” Honda.

Advertisement

The significance of the automatic transmission on Civics

“This means it still has an automatic transmission,” he explains, arguing that these are far superior to the newer CVTs (Continuously Variable Transmissions).

He goes on to issue a warning: “Personally, I know three newer models with CVTs that have blown up,” he stresses.

The car in question is a 2013 model, and Honda’s last automatic transmission was released in 2014 (with a brief exception in 2017). In 2015, Honda recalled 143,000 Civic and Fit models due to CVT issues, according to Car and Driver.

Advertisement

“But if you have the automatic, you’re good to go,” Thomas reassures. “Always look for D, T, 3, 2, 1. If you see that, you know you’ve got an automatic and not a CVT.”

A decade-old car still worth the investment

While acknowledging that the car is over a decade old, Thomas insists it’s still a better and more cost-effective option than a newer car with a faulty CVT.

“Yeah, it’s a little outdated, I get that. It’s a 10-year-old car. You can easily upgrade the radio, for example. The AC controls are separate from the radio, so you can just swap out the radio and you’re good to go.”

Advertisement

He adds, “All you need to do is service that transmission a couple of times. Oil changes are cheap, tires are cheap, and brakes are cheap. Everything else is easy to work on.”

“It’s simple. Nothing’s going to break,” he assures viewers.

Thomas’ video has 116,200 views and hundreds of comments, many of which support his claim. One viewer shared, “CVTs are just boring transmissions to drive. So numb. I owned one and probably won’t again.”

Another commented, “I have a ‘17 Accord EX-L V6 with a 6-speed auto. Serviced on schedule at Honda. Transmission failed at 77k miles. Cost me $7k to replace. I’m not trying to make a point, but I tell anyone who will listen. I’m still mad about it.”

Advertisement

A third viewer agreed, writing, “100% agree, no CVT,” while another shared, “I have the 2013 with over 200k miles on it. I’ve always taken it for service when due. The transmission and engine still run like a champ. One of the most reliable cars I’ve ever owned.”

Others, however, found their Honda CVTs to be working just fine. One person said, “My Honda CVT engine is from 2016, 150k miles. Still running with no issues.” Another added, “I have a 2016 CR-V with a CVT and over 200,000 miles. No issues, meticulously maintained.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok comment and Honda via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.