‘Could have at least left me the $5’: Woman discovers $200,000 deposited into her negative bank account

In a now-viral video, a woman shared how she discovered a nearly $200,000 deposit in her bank account while living abroad in Colombia.

The video featured TikToker Valeria Duque (@_valex3). In the background was a screenshot of her balance on her bank app. “Would you guys have believed me if I told you that almost $200,000 was deposited into my bank account?” she asked her 828,000 followers. The content creator said she was relaxing abroad when she decided to check her account because she hadn’t paid her credit card in a while. She stumbled across the six-figure amount deposited in her account when she opened the app.

At first, Duque was skeptical. “Am I being tested by the government?” she thought. According to the content creator, she went through three different stages with her feelings: denial, panic, and excitement. Then, she asked her partner to login to her account to see for himself. After a moment of silence, he reportedly asked, “‘Valeria, what did you get yourself into?'” Duque denied doing any “dirty business” to receive the money but said she wanted to keep it. However, her boyfriend suggested they both log out of her account and sign in again. “When I did that, then I saw this,” she said, unveiling a withdrawal of $199,500.

“How was someone going to play me like that?” she asked. “That is so wrong.”

Moreover, Duque said though the experience only lasted five minutes, she’d never felt so much “adrenaline” in her life. After the withdrawal, she returned to her original -$5.80 balance. “Could have at least left me the $5,” she concluded.

Duque expressed her anger in the caption, “IDK WHO DID THIS BUT I WANT MY 200k BACK INTO MY ACCOUNT.”

“So how were you going to pay your credit card with -5.80???” one viewer asked.

“Ma’am how were you going to pay your CC on vacation with -$5.80,” a second echoed.

Moreover, others revealed what they would’ve done.

“Gurl I would of went to deposit that money real quick,” one viewer shared.

“I would’ve taken the money out and closed my account,” a second said.

However, one viewer explained what might have happened. “I work at a bank and it happens sometimes. Just putting in one wrong number in the deposit could be someone else’s account number,” they wrote.

What should you do if you find yourself in Duque’s shoes? According to SoFi, “You should report the error to your bank as soon as you notice it.” However, if you keep the money, it “may be tantamount to theft, and you could face criminal charges, such as theft of property lost by mistake or receiving stolen property. Criminal charges may be made to get a court order to force you to repay the amount, and in some cases, you could end up with probation or prison time.”